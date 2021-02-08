Five needs for NC State football recruiting in the 2022 class
Now that NC State football’s recruiting focus has shifted to the 2022 class, it’s time to start paying attention to where the focus will be.
Numbers dictate that this is likely to be a smaller class for the Wolfpack, with the potential to be one of the smallest it’s had. A lot will depend on if the NCAA will grant another waiver to the 85-scholarship limit, like it did in 2021 by allowing exceptions for the seniors coming back.
Nevertheless, here are five priority areas for the Wolfpack, not in any particular order:
Quarterback
NC State is only carrying three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster in 2021: redshirt sophomore Devin Leary, and freshmen Ben Finley (redshirt) and Aaron McLaughlin, the latter of the rookies an early enrollee.
