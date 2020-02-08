News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 8

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Match-by-match analysis: UNC at NC State wrestling

• The Wolfpacker — The: Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of the 2015 recruiting class

• The Wolfpacker — Junior star Jahvaree Ritzie looking closely at NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Five-star back Will Shipley recaps his recent visit to Clemson

• GoPack.com — Walk-Off Win as #3 @PackWrestle Scores 19-14 Win Over #8 UNC

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Take Down #21 Ole Miss to Open 2020 Season

• GoPack.com — #8 NC State Advances to Face #2 UNC at ITA National Team Indoor Championship

• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Heads To Lady Puerto Rico Classic

• GoPack.com — Clairmonte Takes 3000M Title on First Day at Camel City Invite

• Technician — Deonte Wilson pushes No. 3 NC State wrestling to victory over rival No. 8 UNC


