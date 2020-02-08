The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 8
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Match-by-match analysis: UNC at NC State wrestling
• The Wolfpacker — The: Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of the 2015 recruiting class
• The Wolfpacker — Junior star Jahvaree Ritzie looking closely at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Five-star back Will Shipley recaps his recent visit to Clemson
• GoPack.com — Walk-Off Win as #3 @PackWrestle Scores 19-14 Win Over #8 UNC
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Take Down #21 Ole Miss to Open 2020 Season
• GoPack.com — #8 NC State Advances to Face #2 UNC at ITA National Team Indoor Championship
• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Heads To Lady Puerto Rico Classic
• GoPack.com — Clairmonte Takes 3000M Title on First Day at Camel City Invite
• Technician — Deonte Wilson pushes No. 3 NC State wrestling to victory over rival No. 8 UNC
Tweets of the day
Not in my house baby! pic.twitter.com/uERPj0oRQ6— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 8, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer to North Carolina State University🐺⚪️🔴⚫️#Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/v5MDtipRtA— Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) February 8, 2020
#PackPros https://t.co/UmhnTHbL5J— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 8, 2020
NC State just offered top-15 junior Trevor Keels @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/mUKo4NoWcV— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) February 8, 2020
Katelyn Tuohy Explains Why She Chose NC State & Picks Her Favorite HS XC Race After Winning Record 5th Gatorade POTY Award https://t.co/giyFJuSpf8 #cahabadistanceproject #SwiftWick— Cahaba Dist Proj (@CahabaDistProj) February 7, 2020
ICYMI: We've announced our broadcast schedule for the 2020 season.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 7, 2020
▪️10 games, home and away, will be on a linear channel (ACCN, ESPNU, RSN)
▪️All other home games and ACC road games not on a linear channel will be on ACCNXhttps://t.co/HrcNBOS9P8
Video of the day
——
