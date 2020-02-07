News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior star Jahvaree Ritzie looking closely at NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie said his recruitment has been going pretty smooth and not overly hectic.

Ritzie came out with a top 12 on Jan. 31 of NC State, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wake Forest. It’s an impressive list for the Rivals.com No. 8 strongside defensive end and the No. 9 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2021.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has a list of 12 top schools, with NC State on it.
Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has a list of 12 top schools, with NC State on it. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}