Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie said his recruitment has been going pretty smooth and not overly hectic.

Ritzie came out with a top 12 on Jan. 31 of NC State, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wake Forest. It’s an impressive list for the Rivals.com No. 8 strongside defensive end and the No. 9 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2021.