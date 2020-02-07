The: Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of the 2015 recruiting class
The true grade of a recruiting class can best be measured when its time is complete, and for NC State football is can pretty much close the book on its 2015 haul (with one exception).
The 22-player class that NC State signed that year was ranked No. 34 nationally. Did it live up to that? Here's a rundown that suggests the verdict is mixed, at best.
Three Headlines From The Class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news