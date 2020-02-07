The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 7.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Junior star Jahvaree Ritzie looking closely at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State firmly in the mix for junior Colby Smith
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s weekly NET report
• The Wolfpacker — NC State-UNC wrestling match will be a top-10 showdown for first time ever
• The Wolfpacker — Quarterback Tad Hudson excited by NC State offer
• Raleigh News & Observer — Hurricanes seek funding for 2021 NHL Stadium Series outdoor game in Carter-Finley Stadium
• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack withstands Hokies; Wake Forest falls to Notre Dame
• Technician — Wolfpack defense shuts down Virginia Tech, hands Hokies first home loss of season
• Technician — Death of Kobe Bryant hits hard for women’s basketball players, community
• Technician — NC State BassPack begins spring season, eyes national championship
• GoPack.com — Top 10 ACC battle in Reynolds: #3 @PackWrestle hosts #No. 8 UNC
• GoPack.com — Softball opens 2020 season
• GoPack.com — #7 NC State tops Virginia Tech for eighth straight win
• GoPack.com — #8 NC State to compete at ITA Indoor Team Championship
Tweets Of The Day
Bye weekend.— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 7, 2020
Eight wins in a row.
Moved into first place in the ACC.
Definitely worth some 🤘🤘!#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/rLZ07uqDPP
Road warriors. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/Xcium2whsj— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 7, 2020
With the win and No. 5 Louisville’s loss, @PackWomensBball moves to first place in the ACC ahead of a matchup against second-place Louisville next Thursday in Reynolds Coliseum. https://t.co/clI5aSbPlD— Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 7, 2020
What an impressive win for @PackWomensBball to wrap up a 3-0 road trip and move to 22-1. The Pack returns home a week from today against No. 5 Louisville in a battle of the league’s top two teams. Need you at Reynolds next Thursday night #WPN - #GoPack https://t.co/osQ4An8OCe— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) February 7, 2020
Final Score:— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) February 7, 2020
The Heritage School - 53
Cristo Rey Atlanta - 41
Ebenezer Dowuona - 18pts 10reb 3blks
Maclean Hoekwater - 13pts 9reb 4ast
Connor Thompson - 9pts 6reb 3ast #ProtectTheNest #GoHawks 🔴🔵🏀 @CoachRome4 @THS_HawksSports @CowetaScore https://t.co/Nz0U3DyCHf
The 2020 Preseason ACC Coaches Poll is here! @LouisvilleBSB opens as the preseason favorite, and @CanesBaseball is favored in the Coastal Division!— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) February 6, 2020
More info » https://t.co/DmsGwW6O4g pic.twitter.com/pvZ39RVlK8
C O N S E N S U S Preseason All-American.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 6, 2020
🔗https://t.co/drTAGOhJg2 pic.twitter.com/iZzAHHmGGf
Thursday, 5 am#JudgementDay | #HTT pic.twitter.com/jQeu233qZ0— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 6, 2020
✴️ 8-0 this season— USTA (@usta) February 6, 2020
✴️ No. 1 doubles ranking for 20 straight weeks
✴️ 2019 All-Americans
Meet the @PackWTennis' Alana Smith and Anna Rogers: pic.twitter.com/CY5EOXjf2Z
Congratulations to @NCState grad, @Astro_Christina, for setting the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with 328 days in space! 👩🚀 https://t.co/x6xu3GtYwW— NC Museum of History (@NCmuseumhistory) February 7, 2020
Video Of The Day
Didn’t back down. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/Ofx6RXDGw4— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 7, 2020
