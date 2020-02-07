News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 08:31:48 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 7

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 7.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior star Jahvaree Ritzie looking closely at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State firmly in the mix for junior Colby Smith

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s weekly NET report

• The Wolfpacker — NC State-UNC wrestling match will be a top-10 showdown for first time ever

• The Wolfpacker — Quarterback Tad Hudson excited by NC State offer

• Raleigh News & Observer — Hurricanes seek funding for 2021 NHL Stadium Series outdoor game in Carter-Finley Stadium

• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack withstands Hokies; Wake Forest falls to Notre Dame

• Technician — Wolfpack defense shuts down Virginia Tech, hands Hokies first home loss of season

• Technician — Death of Kobe Bryant hits hard for women’s basketball players, community

• Technician — NC State BassPack begins spring season, eyes national championship

• GoPack.com — Top 10 ACC battle in Reynolds: #3 @PackWrestle hosts #No. 8 UNC

• GoPack.com — Softball opens 2020 season

• GoPack.com — #7 NC State tops Virginia Tech for eighth straight win

• GoPack.com — #8 NC State to compete at ITA Indoor Team Championship

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}