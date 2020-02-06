Quarterback Tad Hudson excited by NC State offer
Freshman football players in general usually never get offered in football.
Freshman quarterbacks ups the ante even more. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High quarterback Tad Hudson played a little bit here and there, including the majority of the second half of a blowout loss against Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park, which NC State wide receivers coach George McDonald attended Sept. 20.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news