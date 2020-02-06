News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 10:33:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Quarterback Tad Hudson excited by NC State offer

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Freshman football players in general usually never get offered in football.

Freshman quarterbacks ups the ante even more. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High quarterback Tad Hudson played a little bit here and there, including the majority of the second half of a blowout loss against Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park, which NC State wide receivers coach George McDonald attended Sept. 20.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

NC State offered Cornelius (N.C.) Hough freshman quarterback Tad Hudson on No. 23.
NC State offered Cornelius (N.C.) Hough freshman quarterback Tad Hudson on No. 23. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}