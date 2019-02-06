The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 6.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 113-96 loss to UNC
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State struggles slowing down UNC’s strength
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 8 UNC 113, NC State 96
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Football recruiting, new AD and hoops talk
• The Wolfpacker — First half of ACC: Awards, observations and predictions for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: FutureCast prediction
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack woes continue with lopsided loss to UNC
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State had nothing to say to Luke Maye, and no answer for him either
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC crushes NC State for sixth straight ACC win
• Burlington Times-News— Tar Heels roll as Maye cooks Wolfpack again
• Burlington Times-News— Beverly bounces back in defeat
• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: Carolina dominates reeling NC State as seasons comes into focus for both
• Fayetteville Observer — Streaking UNC rolls by NC State
• North State Journal: Maye, UNC continue their dominance of Wolfpack
• Technician — Offense returns, defense falters as NC State falls to UNC
• Technician — Wolfpack needs to ‘lock in’ down ACC stretch
• GoPack.com — #PackMentalitiy Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 40 — Pitt dual preview & Jamel Morris
• GoPack.com — Kiara Leslie added to 2019 Wade Trophy Watch List
• GoPack.com — #Pack9’s Bailey earns NCBWA Preseason All-America honors
Tweets of the day
Tale of two extremes for NC State...allowed 47 points to VT and get blown out on Saturday. Score 96 points against UNC and suffer another lopsided loss. Heels win 113-96, second most points ever allowed by the Pack one game after it scored its fewest points in the shot clock era.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 6, 2019
Garrison Brooks, when asked what Luke Maye's deal is with NC State: "You know how a bull gets mad when it sees red?"— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) February 6, 2019
There were 71 points scored in NC State's last game on Saturday and 209 points tonight against UNC. Third highest jump from one game to the next in the kenpom era (and the two games above it both went into multiple OTs) pic.twitter.com/kv31v0gECb— Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) February 6, 2019
New 🐺 threads for the #Pack9 this season 🔥#10days // #GoPack pic.twitter.com/kzzZfmxSgX— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 5, 2019
Signing📝..February 6— Cecil Powell 🏈🔥🐐 (@CPowell_4) February 3, 2019
Wednesday @ 9:30am in media center❗️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YLbgTbA4jJ
I will be making my decision and signing on Wednesday at Ben Davis in the Hall of champions 6:15pm pic.twitter.com/yOGK2y1Q5N— Delbert Mimms III (@dmimms34) February 5, 2019
I will be signing my NLI tomorrow at 10:15am At Flint Hill school Upper campus in the Multi Purpose room! All media and everyone is welcome! #WolfPack— Jordan Houston (@usmigo) February 5, 2019
Video of the day
