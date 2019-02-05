NC State has a lot going on these days, and The Wolfpacker team of Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discussed quite a few topics in a podcast recorded at Amedeo's.

That included:

• Impressions on new director of athletics Boo Corrigan and how the process went down to hire him.

• First moves that Corrigan needs to make when he takes the job May 1.

• A preview of what's to come on signing day.

• And what the heck happened over the weekend in hoops while looking ahead towards the rest of the season, including Jacey's fearless prediction that NC State is still a tournament team.

All that and more.