Podcast from Amedeo's: Football recruiting, new AD and hoops talk
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State has a lot going on these days, and The Wolfpacker team of Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discussed quite a few topics in a podcast recorded at Amedeo's.
That included:
• Impressions on new director of athletics Boo Corrigan and how the process went down to hire him.
• First moves that Corrigan needs to make when he takes the job May 1.
• A preview of what's to come on signing day.
• And what the heck happened over the weekend in hoops while looking ahead towards the rest of the season, including Jacey's fearless prediction that NC State is still a tournament team.
All that and more.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook