Notebook: NC State struggles slowing down UNC's strengths
CHAPEL HILL — NC State went from one extreme to another in falling 113-96 to North Carolina on Tuesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.
NC State had previously scored just 24 points in a shocking home loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday. It became clear pretty early against the Tar Heels that the remnants of shooting 9 of 54 against the Hokies in a 23-point loss were quickly forgotten. NCSU redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce made a layup with 6:05 left in the first half to reach 25 points and cross that mental hurdle.
New problems ended up emerging instead for NC State. UNC did the two things that NC State tried to prepare for — hurt the Wolfpack on the offensive boards and in transition. North Carolina scored an astonishing 56 points in the first half to take a 16-point halftime lead. The Tar Heels grabbed 10 offensive rebounds for 16 points, and shot 52.8 percent from the field at the break.
“I don’t think we did the two things that we wanted to take away from Carolina,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “I thought we did an awful job at obviously the top of the scouting report. We talked about transition defense and we talked about making sure we don’t give them second and third opportunities. I don’t think we did a good job in either area.”
The high points total brought back negative memories of when NC State allowed 107 points against North Carolina in 2016. The Tar Heels used 60 percent shooting in the second half to build a 28-point lead Tuesday. Senior post player Luke Maye topped 30-plus points for the third time in his last four meeting against NC State, finishing with 31 points and 12 boards in 27 minutes.
“We have to get back and lock in and comprehend scouting reports and do a better job of taking away team strengths,” Keatts said.
NC State shot 7 of 17 on three-pointers and was 37 of 74 from the field for 50 percent, a complete 180 degrees from Saturday’s offensive performance against Virginia Tech. Sophomore combo guard Braxton Beverly snapped out of his funk by draining 4 of 5 on three-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points. With the offense improved, the work will be more on the defensive end with a road game at Pittsburgh looming on Saturday.
“I thought we bounced back and did some good things on the offensive end,” Keatts said. “I liked the fact that Braxton was back shooting the basketball.
“When you are playing another high-powered offensive team on their home floor, you have to do a better job defensively. We weren’t there tonight.”
The two extremes could lead the players wondering what their team identity is, but Keatts feels confident in that regard.
"Everyone knows my teams are going to compete and play hard," Keatts said. "We aren't going to do everything right.
"Now, our biggest challenge is that we have to play smarter."
Point guard position remains in flux
NC State has been unsettled at point guard ever since junior Markell Johnson suffered a hip/back injury against Pittsburgh on Jan. 12, missing the next three games.
Foul trouble took away Johnson’s rhythm in the first half against North Carolina, and he never found it in the second half. He picked up two fouls early and only played eight minutes, scoring two points and dishing out three assists in the first half. NC State needed a big game from Johnson, but that plan went out the window with him sitting on the bench.
Johnson finished going 2 of 5 from the field for six points, four assists and he had three turnovers in 18 minutes of action. Keatts elected to play sophomore point guard Blake Harris in the second half, and he added five free throws in nine minutes of action.
“I thought we were able to get some minutes out of Blake Harris,” Keatts said. “I thought he came in and did a good job, especially on the defensive end.”
DJ Funderburk snaps out of mini-slump
NC State finished with five players in double figures, with one of them a welcomed sight for the Wolfpack.
Redshirt sophomore center DJ Funderburk had struggled in the last four games, combining for 10 points and 14 fouls.
Funderburk snapped out of his mini-slump with 14 points and five rebounds in 10 minutes of action. He has combined for 29 points in his two meetings against the Tar Heels this season.
“I thought DJ was one of the bright spots,” Keatts said.
