CHAPEL HILL — NC State went from one extreme to another in falling 113-96 to North Carolina on Tuesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

NC State had previously scored just 24 points in a shocking home loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday. It became clear pretty early against the Tar Heels that the remnants of shooting 9 of 54 against the Hokies in a 23-point loss were quickly forgotten. NCSU redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce made a layup with 6:05 left in the first half to reach 25 points and cross that mental hurdle.

New problems ended up emerging instead for NC State. UNC did the two things that NC State tried to prepare for — hurt the Wolfpack on the offensive boards and in transition. North Carolina scored an astonishing 56 points in the first half to take a 16-point halftime lead. The Tar Heels grabbed 10 offensive rebounds for 16 points, and shot 52.8 percent from the field at the break.

“I don’t think we did the two things that we wanted to take away from Carolina,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “I thought we did an awful job at obviously the top of the scouting report. We talked about transition defense and we talked about making sure we don’t give them second and third opportunities. I don’t think we did a good job in either area.”

The high points total brought back negative memories of when NC State allowed 107 points against North Carolina in 2016. The Tar Heels used 60 percent shooting in the second half to build a 28-point lead Tuesday. Senior post player Luke Maye topped 30-plus points for the third time in his last four meeting against NC State, finishing with 31 points and 12 boards in 27 minutes.

“We have to get back and lock in and comprehend scouting reports and do a better job of taking away team strengths,” Keatts said.

NC State shot 7 of 17 on three-pointers and was 37 of 74 from the field for 50 percent, a complete 180 degrees from Saturday’s offensive performance against Virginia Tech. Sophomore combo guard Braxton Beverly snapped out of his funk by draining 4 of 5 on three-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points. With the offense improved, the work will be more on the defensive end with a road game at Pittsburgh looming on Saturday.

“I thought we bounced back and did some good things on the offensive end,” Keatts said. “I liked the fact that Braxton was back shooting the basketball.

“When you are playing another high-powered offensive team on their home floor, you have to do a better job defensively. We weren’t there tonight.”

The two extremes could lead the players wondering what their team identity is, but Keatts feels confident in that regard.

"Everyone knows my teams are going to compete and play hard," Keatts said. "We aren't going to do everything right.

"Now, our biggest challenge is that we have to play smarter."