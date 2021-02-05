 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 5
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 5.



NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren
Season tickets are on sale for Wolfpack football. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Talking NC State wrestling

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Hoops goals, rotation decisions and women’s path

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball recruits in action: Terquavion Smith scores 50

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs. Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Meet Isaac Trumble, NC State wrestling’s newest star

• Virginia Preps — ZOOM – 4-star Donald Hand Jr. talks sizzling start and recruiting

• Raleigh News & Observer — Could Canes leave PNC Arena for new home in downtown Raleigh?

• Raleigh News & Observer — What does NC State need to do to make the NCAA tournament? Start winning. Now.

• Technician — Men’s basketball seeks season turnaround Saturday against Boston College

• GoPack.com — Top-10 showdown: No. 3 @Packwrestle travels to No. 8 Virginia Tech

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 nationally ranked in NCBWA, USA Today Preseason polls

• GoPack.com — No. 16 Wolfpack set for pair of weekend matches

• GoPack.com — Pack Perspective — Lulu Guttenberger

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

