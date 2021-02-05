The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Talking NC State wrestling
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Hoops goals, rotation decisions and women’s path
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball recruits in action: Terquavion Smith scores 50
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs. Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Meet Isaac Trumble, NC State wrestling’s newest star
• Virginia Preps — ZOOM – 4-star Donald Hand Jr. talks sizzling start and recruiting
• Raleigh News & Observer — Could Canes leave PNC Arena for new home in downtown Raleigh?
• Raleigh News & Observer — What does NC State need to do to make the NCAA tournament? Start winning. Now.
• Technician — Men’s basketball seeks season turnaround Saturday against Boston College
• GoPack.com — Top-10 showdown: No. 3 @Packwrestle travels to No. 8 Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 nationally ranked in NCBWA, USA Today Preseason polls
• GoPack.com — No. 16 Wolfpack set for pair of weekend matches
Tweets Of The Day
NC State with Hellems on the floor: +67 in 425 minutes, +9.5 points per 100 possessions - per Pivot Analysis— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) February 4, 2021
NC State with Hellems on the bench: -9 in 141 minutes, -3.8 points per 100 possessions
NC State with Hellems and Bates: +57, 231 mins, +15 points per 100 possessions https://t.co/r5DLUDQHj8
The Breon Pass show resumed tonight. Finished with 37 in a win for Reidsville fresh off a 2 week pause. @PassBreon is different.— Rod Bridgers (@rod_bridgers) February 5, 2021
320 lb Alim McNeill is DT2 in the NFL Draft— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 4, 2021
He also played RB in High School
(h/t @michiganinsider) pic.twitter.com/oMoABr2zcJ
. @TheWolfpacker hands out superlatives for N.C. State's 2021 class, including "The Headliner," QB Aaron McLaughlin: https://t.co/EwPPItCQUA pic.twitter.com/1WwfWnPCEv— Rivals (@Rivals) February 4, 2021
Blessed to Receive an ⭕️ffer From NC STATE 🐺❤️🤍 #Wolfpack #NCState pic.twitter.com/uqkUdhqmdj— TALENTED™️(55)⚔️🤍 (@QaeshonSapp) February 4, 2021
Blessed to receive a scholarship offer from North Carolina State University! Thank you to @CoachGarrisonOL @PackFootball @Velocity_FB @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @WaltonRecruits pic.twitter.com/mCJ9T614dz— Cason Henry (@CasonHenryATL) February 4, 2021
North Carolina State transfer DB Isaac Duffy signed with Albany @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/DIZSipVg36— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 4, 2021
February 5, 2021
Awesome article! Thank you l!! https://t.co/jQDii9lXVV— Isaac Trumble (@isaactrumble_) February 4, 2021
Holding steady with 4⃣ #ACCMTEN squads in the latest @ITA_Tennis rankings! pic.twitter.com/xPd6YsPiCQ— ACC Tennis (@ACCTennis) February 4, 2021
Video Of The Day
We are the Wolfpack .#HTT | #StrengthInThePack— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 4, 2021
Season tickets available NOW ➡️ https://t.co/ChfPqZvui8 pic.twitter.com/fPJxCCt9GY
