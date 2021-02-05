Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Ryan Tice bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Review of NC State's 2020-21 wrestling season thus far.

-A preview of the Pack's upcoming match at No. 8 Virginia Tech Friday night.

-Break down of the Wolfpack roster. Who are this year's surprises?

-Impacts of COVID-19 on college wrestling this season.

-NC State's success on the recruiting trail.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!