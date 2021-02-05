Wolfpacker Podcast: Talking NC State wrestling
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Ryan Tice bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Review of NC State's 2020-21 wrestling season thus far.
-A preview of the Pack's upcoming match at No. 8 Virginia Tech Friday night.
-Break down of the Wolfpack roster. Who are this year's surprises?
-Impacts of COVID-19 on college wrestling this season.
-NC State's success on the recruiting trail.
-AND much more!
