NC State basketball signees guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High started their seasons in January, after forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., began in December. Here is an update on how the three are doing on the hardwood.

Terquavion Smith scored 50 points in a win for Farmville (N.C.) Central on Wednesday evening. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker)

Reidsville is 4-1 but has not played since Jan. 19. It is set to return to the court on Thursday with a game at Summerfield (N.C.) Bethany Community School. For the season, Pass is producing video game numbers. He is averaging 34.4 points per game while shooting 79.0 percent from the field, 56.3 percent on threes and 89.7 percent at the line. He also is contributing 14.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Ross had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five block shots for Santa Fe in a 51-47 home win over Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz High on Tuesday evening, improving Santa Fe to 13-4 on the year.

In an 86-78 home win for Farmville (N.C.) Central over Trinity Academy from Raleigh, Smith had a monster effort — 50 points. It was Trinity Academy's first defeat of the season. Smith made five three pointers on the night. “I have never scored 50, but it feels so good,” Smith said to ENCMoments.com. “I wouldn’t have (done) it without my team—when they see me going, they keep me going. They’ve always got my back.” Overall, Farmville Central is 7-0 on the season. In his first five games prior to the last two, Smith was averaging 27.4 points, 4.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.2 blocks. He shot 50 of 104 from the field (48.1 percent) and was 14 of 51 (27.5 percent) on threes and 23 of 33 (69.7 percent) at the line.

Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) — @FCHSsportsJags' star senior guard and @PackMensBball commit — scored a career-high 50 POINTS in the Jaguars’ 86-78 win over Trinity Academy of Raleigh Wednesday night at Farmville Central High School. https://t.co/gXrObE4uAH #252Hoops pic.twitter.com/YgB8V5aGgL — WITN Sports (@WITNSports) February 4, 2021

Terquavion Smith @Tgetsbuckss23 is a walking bucket. Makes scoring the basketball look so easy. So shifty with the ball in his hands. Able to get his shot vs. anyone. #PhenomHoops — Tyler Lewis (@ty1ewis) February 4, 2021

Class of 2021 6’3 Guard Terquavion Smith had a magical night. @Tgetsbuckss23 scores at all three levels, very explosive, killer crossover, scrappy on ball defender, next level motor & tough to contain off the dribble. He dropped 50 points tonight in a win.....NC State got a dawg! — Stellar Hoops 🏢 (@StellarHoops) February 4, 2021

Y’all argue all you want, watching T do that was the most fun I’ve had in a while and I had my brothers with me...@bburrell_11 you got a SQUAD!@Tgetsbuckss23 is a STAR!



Hell of a day boys. #HoopState — Webb Wellman (@HoopStateWebb) February 4, 2021