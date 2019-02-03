The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 3.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Offensive woes snowballed for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 12 Virginia Tech 47, No. 23 NC State 24
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — How low can you go? NC State scores 24 points in historic loss to Virginia Tech
• Raleigh News & Observer — That’s not David Thompson, and that’s not NC State basketball
• Raleigh News & Observer — Fewer points, but a win. How NC State beat Duke in the 1968 ACC Tournament by scoring 12 points.
• Burlington Times-News— ‘It’s embarrassing’: Wolfpack puts up historically low scoring performance against Hokies
• Greensboro News & Record — NC State makes the wrong kind of history in loss to Virginia Tech
• Rocky Mount Telegram — Nothing but rim: Wolfpack manage 24 points in loss to VT
• North State Journal: Offensive futility sends Wolfpack to record-setting defeat
• Technician — Wolfpack embarrass Wolfpack in historically low-scoring game
• WRAL.com — Brownlow: NC State has to just forget about making the wrong kind of history
• GoPack.com — Track & Field’s Henes posts second fastest time in NCAA for season
• GoPack.com — NC State men’s tennis picks up pair of wins over North Florida, Winthrop
Tweets of the day
Back at the crib with the guru.. #HeCrazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cu8p4I1Izn— ¹¹ (@JoshDowns_) February 2, 2019
THIS. IS. HOME.— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 3, 2019
We host rival UNC-CH at 2 pm this afternoon. See you soon! // #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/WPs8B6iMf2
Thank you to all of the amazing members of the military who were honored at today's @PackMensBball game! // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/dZknYf8GvI— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 2, 2019
This girl just qualified for the IAAF World XC Championships!@savshaw19 finishes fifth (21:28.4) at the #USATF Junior Championships 🔥#GoPack pic.twitter.com/0CUI2Q9PSH— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) February 2, 2019
Signing📝..February 6— Cecil Powell 🏈🔥🐐 (@CPowell_4) February 3, 2019
Wednesday @ 9:30am in media center❗️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YLbgTbA4jJ
Our QB. All heart. pic.twitter.com/MLGA4ruTdu— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 1, 2019
Here's a look at the shot chart for the lowest-scoring game by a ranked team in the shot clock era (since 1985-86).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 2, 2019
NC State hit just 17% of their field goals, the worst mark in program history. pic.twitter.com/7fWALQejXK
Found the culprit pic.twitter.com/1TI3IqdhlD— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) February 2, 2019
“That can’t be true. That’s unbelievable.” Miami coach Jim Larranaga when asked if he’d seen #Hokies’ score at NC State.— David Teel (@DavidTeelatDP) February 2, 2019
Dennis Smith is expected to start today for the #Knicks, his dad and trainer told me. https://t.co/8bIcleZlFA— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) February 3, 2019
Video of the day
——
