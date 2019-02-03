Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 3

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 3.

What they're saying

"I don’t know if I have ever been part of a game where none of our guys played well."
— Kevin Keatts
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Virginia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Offensive woes snowballed for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 12 Virginia Tech 47, No. 23 NC State 24

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — How low can you go? NC State scores 24 points in historic loss to Virginia Tech

• Raleigh News & Observer — That’s not David Thompson, and that’s not NC State basketball

• Raleigh News & Observer — Fewer points, but a win. How NC State beat Duke in the 1968 ACC Tournament by scoring 12 points.

• Burlington Times-News— ‘It’s embarrassing’: Wolfpack puts up historically low scoring performance against Hokies

• Greensboro News & Record — NC State makes the wrong kind of history in loss to Virginia Tech

• Rocky Mount Telegram — Nothing but rim: Wolfpack manage 24 points in loss to VT

• North State Journal: Offensive futility sends Wolfpack to record-setting defeat

• Technician — Wolfpack embarrass Wolfpack in historically low-scoring game

• WRAL.com — Brownlow: NC State has to just forget about making the wrong kind of history

• GoPack.com — Track & Field’s Henes posts second fastest time in NCAA for season

• GoPack.com — NC State men’s tennis picks up pair of wins over North Florida, Winthrop



Tweets of the day

Video of the day

