The NC State offense has gone through some scouring slumps, but nothing like it experienced Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech’s defense was strong in the second half, but the combination of good defense, loss of confidence and a rough start doomed NC State. The Hokies won 47-24 and held the Wolfpack to 9 of 54 from the field for 17 percent. NCSU shot just 2 of 28 on three-pointers and shooting got progressively worse as the game went on.

The difficult loss dropped the No. 23 Wolfpack to 16-6 overall and 4-5 in the ACC, and likely out of the top 25 polls Monday.

“I can’t say I’ve seen this before,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “It obviously didn’t go the way we wanted it to.

“I don’t know if I have ever been part of a game where none of our guys played well.”

Despite the shooting woes, Virginia Tech’s own offense kept NC State in the game at halftime, 20-14. A few breaks and some positive energy and NC State could have made a game out of it, but instead the problems got exacerbated with the Hokies defense turning up the heat. NCSU only made three field goals after halftime.

Keatts called it a snowball effect and wanted his team to relax and laugh some in the second half. The players never found an offensive groove.

“I thought it would get better in the second half, but it obviously didn’t,” Keatts said. “It’s one of those games where the ball didn’t go in. We didn’t play great.”

Redshirt junior center Wyatt Walker was as perplexed as anyone about the Wolfpack’s showing.

“I’m almost at a loss of words and it was embarrassing,” Walker said. “It has to be the worst loss that I have ever been part of.

“I was thinking the whole team that we weren’t shooting well, but our defense is staying there and we’ll make shots eventually.”