Quick hits and notes from NC State’s mind-numbing 47-24 loss to Virginia Tech in front of 19,500 horrified fans at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

Play of the game

Redshirt junior center Kerry Blackshear of Virginia Tech took over the game in the second half, and it started when he made a hook shot against the Pack with 18:03 left in the contest. That simple play started a personal 7-0 run by Blackshear to give the Hokies a 29-19 lead.

The Virginia Tech run eventually stretched to 17-1 with Blackshear scoring 11 of those points.

Highlight of the game

Virginia Tech sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker got free down the lane once for a dunk. Otherwise there was nothing pretty about this game.

Player of the game

Don’t be fooled by the lopsided Hokies win. Virginia Tech did not play well either. The only player on the floor who had a pretty good all around game was Blackshear. He finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds and tied for game-high three assists while also blocking a shot and making a steal in 32 minutes.

Unequivocally brutal

The 24 points were the lowest points total by NC State in the shot clock era. Not only that, according to ESPN it is the lowest points by a ranked team in the shot clock era.

The only time NC State scored fewer points since joining the ACC was a 12-10 win over Duke in 1968. As ESPN’s David Hale noted, NC State has scored 24-plus points in 21 of its last 25 football games.

NC State shot just 9 of 54 from the field for a new program worst-mark of 16.7 percent. It went an amazing 2 of 28 from three-point range. Sophomore guard Braxton Beverly was the biggest, but not lone, culprit. Beverly went 0 for 12 from the field, including 0 of 9 on threes. It is the first time this season Beverly has not made a shot in the game.

His partner in the starting backcourt, junior Markell Johnson, went 0 for 5, all three-pointers. Only one NC State player made at least 1/3 of his shot attempts — freshman forward Jericole Hellems was 2 for 6.

NC State’s 10 second half points and nine made field goals for the game were new PNC Arena stadium records in futility.