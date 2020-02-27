News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 27

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Feb. 27.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — New NC State OC Tim Beck knows what he wants in a quarterback

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Talking NC State hoops and spring football practice

• The Wolfpacker — Bracketology update: NC State still on the bubble after loss?

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss at UNC

• Raleigh News & Observer — Is NC State still in the NCAA tournament picture? Yes Here’s why

• Raleigh News & Observer — How it fell apart for NC State in the second half of its loss to UNC

• Technician — NC State faces tough tests in top-15 ACC matchups

• Technician — Women’s basketball bracketology: Wolfpack facing third seed in NCAA Tournament

• Technician — Men’s basketball takes on Pittsburgh in penultimate home game

• Technician — Pack baseball travels to Minnesota for Cambria College Classic

• Technician — Gymnastics takes on another quad-meet

• Technician — Softball drops midweek game against rival Duke

• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack hosts Orange at 8 pm Thursday for Senior Night

• GoPack.com — Men’s 200 medley relay captures gold on first day at #ACCSWD Championship

• GoPack.com — Tziarra King feature

• GoPack.com — NC State athletics taps SAS Sports Analytics to identify 5-star fans and improve fan engagement

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

