The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Feb. 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — New NC State OC Tim Beck knows what he wants in a quarterback
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Talking NC State hoops and spring football practice
• The Wolfpacker — Bracketology update: NC State still on the bubble after loss?
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss at UNC
• Raleigh News & Observer — Is NC State still in the NCAA tournament picture? Yes Here’s why
• Raleigh News & Observer — How it fell apart for NC State in the second half of its loss to UNC
• Technician — NC State faces tough tests in top-15 ACC matchups
• Technician — Women’s basketball bracketology: Wolfpack facing third seed in NCAA Tournament
• Technician — Men’s basketball takes on Pittsburgh in penultimate home game
• Technician — Pack baseball travels to Minnesota for Cambria College Classic
• Technician — Gymnastics takes on another quad-meet
• Technician — Softball drops midweek game against rival Duke
• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack hosts Orange at 8 pm Thursday for Senior Night
• GoPack.com — Men’s 200 medley relay captures gold on first day at #ACCSWD Championship
• GoPack.com — Tziarra King feature
• GoPack.com — NC State athletics taps SAS Sports Analytics to identify 5-star fans and improve fan engagement
Tweets Of The Day
Back on the grass today!!! pic.twitter.com/8yhWWpMBGG— Tony Gibson (@CoachTonyGibson) February 27, 2020
S E N I O R • N I G H T— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 27, 2020
🆚 Syracuse
⏰ 8 PM
🏠 Reynolds Coliseum
📰 https://t.co/E83ZAK9j3s
🎟 https://t.co/L1VEAVB13O
📺 @accnetwork
📻 @PatrickKinas & @WKNC881
📊 https://t.co/18eeki6Rtt#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/aIFS3hejAK
#NFLCombine key measurements thread…— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 26, 2020
203. #NorthCarolinaState DT Larrell Murchison
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 297
Hand: 10
Arm: 32 5/8
Wingspan: 79 3/8
"It's really become one of the feeder programs to the NFL"#NFLCombine | #PackPros pic.twitter.com/CRDcTLl4hs— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 26, 2020
Pack D-line to #NFLCombine!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 26, 2020
Good luck @Murchboy92 & @jacsw3 on your path to #PackPros! pic.twitter.com/RBUFgdr3Hm
We've added G Terrone Prescod to our active roster. pic.twitter.com/OTuNyNm1CR— DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 26, 2020
Sara Civian: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said to me that NC State's cooperation was integral in the @Canes getting a #StadiumSeries game in 2021, and it wouldn't have been possible without that.— David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) February 26, 2020
We are officially underway! 🏊— ACC Swimming&Diving (@ACCSwimDive) February 26, 2020
Congrats to our 200 medley relay winners!
🥇 @packswimdive (1:24.13)
🥈 @FSU_Swimming (1:24.51)
🥉 @GTSwimDive (1:24.95) pic.twitter.com/8cZekjoCKa
#Pack21 #HTT pic.twitter.com/NYPt9589RM— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) February 27, 2020
Video Of The Day
