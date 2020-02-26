Is NC State basketball still on the bubble? The short answer is, yes. The loss to UNC last night, while damaging, did not change that dynamic. Using bracketmatrix.com, which combined 126 mock brackets and averaged them out, the 16 teams that are analyzed below were competing for the last eight spots in the brackets as of Tuesday (pre-UNC loss). However, that's in a perfect world where the East Tennessee States, Northern Iowas, Stephen F. Austins, Liberties and Yales of the world secure automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament and don't muddy up the picture. Realistically, a few bids will probably get stolen during the conference tournaments. Thus a better perspective is figuring five teams from the list of 16 are probably going to get into the Big Dance. How does NC State stack up after last night? The Wolfpacker breaks it down as best it can after diving into the team sheets that were updated this morning by the NCAA.

The Quads Team Q1 (tier 1/2) Q2 (tier 1/2) Q3 Q4 Alabama 2-7 (0-6/2-1) 4-4 (1-4/3-0) 6-1 3-1 Arkansas 2-6 (1-2/1-4) 2-4 (2-2/0-2) 10-0 3-0 Cincinnati 2-5 (0-1/2-4) 6-0 (1-0/5-0) 6-4 4-0 Georgetown 4-10 (2-4/2-6) 5-2 (2-1/3-1) 1-0 5-0 Memphis 2-4 (0-1/2-3) 5-2 (2-2/3-0) 5-3 7-0 Mississippi State 2-6 (1-4/1-2) 4-2 (2-1/2-1) 8-2 4-0 NC State 5-4 (1-3/4-1) 4-4 (0-4/4-0) 2-3 6-0 Oklahoma 4-9 (0-6/4-3) 5-2 (3-1/2-1) 5-0 3-0 Providence 7-8 (4-4/3-4) 3-0 (0-0/3-0) 1-2 5-2 Purdue 4-11 (1-8/3-2) 3-2 (3-1/0-1) 2-1 5-0 Rhode Island 1-5 (0-3/1-2) 6-1 (2-1/4-0) 6-1 6-0 Richmond 3-4 (1-2/2-2) 1-2 (0-0/1-2) 6-1 10-0 Stanford 3-5 (0-4/1-3) 3-3 (1-2/2-1) 6-1 6-0 USC 2-7 (0-3/2-4) 6-1 (4-1/2-0) 6-1 5-0 Utah State 2-4 (0-4/2-0) 2-2 (1-1/1-1) 6-1 11-0 Wichita State 2-4 (0-2/2-2) 6-3 (2-2/5-1) 4-0 8-0

For quick clarification, the NCAA divides up the quad one and two games into tiers on the team sheets. The question is does NC State have one of the top five "quad records" profile. Providence stands out with its seven quad one victories, including four upper-tier quad ones, and a 10-8 combined Q1/Q2 record. Otherwise, NC State's combined Q1/Q2 of 9-8 and five quad one wins holds up nicely. NCSU has an ugly 2-3 quad three record, but it's more likely that the Q1/Q2 record carries more weight. But this is where beating Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, it goes without saying, is incumbent. Both are home quad three games coming up for NC State. It is worth noting that Providence's back-end of the quads record is even uglier, 1-2 in quad three and two quad four defeats. Oklahoma (9-11 Q1/Q2 with four Q1 wins and undefeated in Q3/4) is another that stands out above.

The Computers Team NET BPI Pomeroy Sagarin Alabama 40 58 46 35 Arkansas 45 48 47 57 Cincinnati 54 42 42 34 Georgetown 59 69 54 64 Memphis 62 68 69 52 Mississippi State 55 43 51 55 NC State 57 46 53 39 Oklahoma 49 54 40 50 Providence 48 61 49 41 Purdue 37 20 25 31 Rhode Island 38 52 44 54 Richmond 50 45 52 68 Stanford 31 50 34 59 USC 47 63 61 71 Utah State 35 34 38 33 Wichita State 43 39 41 40

If you are looking for the five best in the eyes of the computers, NC State is probably not it. Purdue, Utah State and Wichita State stand out on the list above, and Cincinnati is another team that has across-the-board better ratings than the Wolfpack. The good news is NC State is in a long list of teams that have mixed results when compared to others and don't stick out for any wrong reasons. Georgetown and Memphis, for instance, are rated below NCSU in each model, and the NET is the only computer holding up USC.

The Schedule Team SOS Overall/Non-conference Strength of Record Avg. NET win Avg. NET loss Road Record Alabama 19/46 73 116 61 4-7 Arkansas 125/56 61 125 56 4-6 Cincinnati 14/16 51 119 85 4-5 Georgetown 21/49 59 133 33 4-5 Memphis 82/162 58 161 72 4-5 Mississippi State 51/84 57 130 60 3-6 NC State 72/72 52 142 69 5-6 Oklahoma 32/64 35 111 33 2-8 Providence 11/134 62 104 85 4-6 Purdue 55/89 54 133 39 3-8 Rhode Island 57/40 36 149 59 6-5 Richmond 81/111 49 170 68 7-3 Stanford 98/215 64 160 48 4-4 USC 58/115 42 144 43 5-6 Utah State 122/92 40 177 69 4-5 Wichita State 89/163 38 152 53 4-4