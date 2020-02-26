We also dive into spring practices and what to expect from the various position battles and storylines.

Following NC State basketball's loss at UNC, The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talk about where the Pack went wrong in Chapel Hill and where it goes from here.

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook