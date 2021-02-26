The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 26
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State football’s tight ends in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State is surviving and advancing, but the ACC isn’t helping
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State Wolfpack basketball’s win at Virginia
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women crush Pittsburgh on Senior Day at Reynolds Coliseum
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: NC State women’s basketball victory over Pittsburgh
• Raleigh News & Observer — Smattering of fans at ACC tournament the latest wrinkle in a season full of them
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has bought into playing like the team it could have been all season. What’s next?
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC tournament considering attendance options with North Carolina easing restrictions
• Technician — Makenzie Sheffield returns to NCAA Championships to represent NC State
• Technician — Pack women’s basketball blows out Pitt in home finale behind historic 3-point shooting
• GoPack.com — Second-ranked Pack solidifies perfect home record with victory over Pitt
• GoPack.com — School records fall at first day of ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships
• GoPack.com — Pack men earn silver in 500 free, 200 free relay on Day 2 of ACC Championships
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 set for top 15 matchup with Georgia Tech in ACC opener
Tweets Of The Day
Good day 😊#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/A7R4sdqF79— #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 25, 2021
According to Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech will not make up any of its three postponed games - N.C. State, Notre Dame, Boston College - unless other postponements in the final week open up that possibility.— Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) February 25, 2021
Terquavion Smith finishes with 31 points, five assists and one steal in Farmville Central’s second round playoff win over South Granville. pic.twitter.com/RqO1p6G2iu— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) February 26, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Terquavion Smith's big night lifts Farmville Central to a 99-81 win over South Granville.— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) February 26, 2021
WATCH: https://t.co/gToHE6x7eK #HSOT @FCHSsportsJags
VICTORY VIBES‼️ Breon Pass wills his team to the win over Kinston High!! They face off against Farmville Central next 👀— I Know Jack Sports (@iknowjacksports) February 26, 2021
📸: @PassBreon pic.twitter.com/iJCX8pThpI
It's easy to see why Breon Pass @PassBreon will be playing in the ACC next year. Elite level athlete. Beautiful shooting stroke. Can get it going in a hurry. He is catching 🔥Can't wait to see him in the Red and White @NCSUBasketball #PhenomHoops— Tyler Lewis (@ty1ewis) February 26, 2021
NC State basketball @NCSUBasketball will be in good hands for years to come.— Tyler Lewis (@ty1ewis) February 26, 2021
Cam Hayes
Shakeel Moore
Breon Pass
Terquavion Smith #PhenomHoops
Soon-to-be Pack defensive lineman Cory Durden getting closer to his arrival. https://t.co/BeskP8RlSi— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 25, 2021
Former NC State linebacker and current head coach of Coral Gables (Fla.) High. https://t.co/ZI2mQyvxZW— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 26, 2021
Incoming Pack swimmer Aiden Hayes breaks the national high school record for the 100 fly set in 2013 by Joseph Schooling, the 2016 gold medalist in the 100 fly.https://t.co/3XIF8GEwjy— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 25, 2021
