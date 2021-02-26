 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 26
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 26

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 26.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State football’s tight ends in 2020

• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State is surviving and advancing, but the ACC isn’t helping

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State Wolfpack basketball’s win at Virginia

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women crush Pittsburgh on Senior Day at Reynolds Coliseum

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: NC State women’s basketball victory over Pittsburgh

• Raleigh News & Observer — Smattering of fans at ACC tournament the latest wrinkle in a season full of them

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has bought into playing like the team it could have been all season. What’s next?

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC tournament considering attendance options with North Carolina easing restrictions

• Technician — Makenzie Sheffield returns to NCAA Championships to represent NC State

• Technician — Pack women’s basketball blows out Pitt in home finale behind historic 3-point shooting

• GoPack.com — Second-ranked Pack solidifies perfect home record with victory over Pitt

• GoPack.com — School records fall at first day of ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships

• GoPack.com — Pack men earn silver in 500 free, 200 free relay on Day 2 of ACC Championships

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 set for top 15 matchup with Georgia Tech in ACC opener

