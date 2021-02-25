1. Fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline was the headliner among the tight ends. He grabbed 27 receptions for 412 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

NC State fans always knew that Angeline was a sure-handed threat in the passing game, and the numbers provided by PFF in 2020 back that up. He caught 27 of 35 passes thrown his way with just two drops. Of his catches, 21 went for first downs.

Among the tight ends nationally who were thrown to at least 10 times at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level, Angeline was 15th out of 148 qualified players at the position in quarterback rating when targeted, which for Angeline was 140.8. In addition, his catching 77.1 percent of passes aimed for him was 33rd best in the country.

Also noteworthy, Angeline's six receptions on passes thrown at least 20 yards in the air downfield was tied for the third most in the FBS among tight ends, and his catching six of the passes thrown that far to him was 10th best percentage among the 79 tight ends who had multiple opportunities on what PFF labels "deep passes."