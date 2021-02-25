Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 68-61 road win over No. 15 Virginia.

-The Pack has won four straight ACC road games in a single season for the first time since 1974.

-What worked against Virginia's pack-line defense that led to the Wolfpack's domination in the paint.

-Impacts of renewed energy from the bench and top-to-bottom buy-in.

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!