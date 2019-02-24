Ticker
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 24

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 24.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands commitment from defensive tackle Jaylen Smith

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commitment analysis: Defensive tackle Jaylen Smith

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Versatile sophomore Dontrez Stles

• The Wolfpacker — Notes & Nuggets: Another championship regular season for NC State wrestling

• Greensboro News & Record — Four things to watch in Sunday night’s Wake Forest-NC State game

• Technician — Wolfpack women dominate en route to ACC title

• Technician — Pack earn three individual titles at ACC Championships

• Technician — Johnston, Silver shut down Michigan State in South Carolina

• GoPack.com — #STATEment Made! Wolfpack women crowned ACC champions

• GoPack.com — Evans wins ACC shot put title, men finish third at #ACCITF Championships


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

