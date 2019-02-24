The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands commitment from defensive tackle Jaylen Smith
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commitment analysis: Defensive tackle Jaylen Smith
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Versatile sophomore Dontrez Stles
• The Wolfpacker — Notes & Nuggets: Another championship regular season for NC State wrestling
• Greensboro News & Record — Four things to watch in Sunday night’s Wake Forest-NC State game
• Technician — Wolfpack women dominate en route to ACC title
• Technician — Pack earn three individual titles at ACC Championships
• Technician — Johnston, Silver shut down Michigan State in South Carolina
• GoPack.com — #STATEment Made! Wolfpack women crowned ACC champions
• GoPack.com — Evans wins ACC shot put title, men finish third at #ACCITF Championships
Tweets of the day
This feeling never gets old. pic.twitter.com/E8v5xl4Jhx— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) February 24, 2019
RIVALRY game today at NOON. Go @PackWomensBball beat #UNC. 🍕🍕1/2 PRICE PIZZA 🍕 🍕 during the AWAY game in the bar. Watch the game at Amedeo’s. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/ZBLsDncsNs— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) February 24, 2019
Congrats @packswimdive, the 2019 #ACCWSD Champion! pic.twitter.com/N8WHLY34M7— ACC Swimming&Diving (@ACCSwimDive) February 24, 2019
This one’s for you, #WW. pic.twitter.com/OFvup5YH18— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) February 24, 2019
1️⃣7️⃣ all-conference honors for the PACK this weekend!— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) February 23, 2019
• Pack Men: 5️⃣ competitors earn First Team All-ACC accolades, the most since 2004
• Pack Women: 4️⃣ First-Team All-ACC accolades#GoPack🐺🐺 | #ACCITF pic.twitter.com/JmTt3K3JLY
How NC State Captured Its 2nd ACC Women’s Title in the Last 3 Years https://t.co/6hlK9QrqNe— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) February 24, 2019
Excited to be an NC State commit 🐺 pic.twitter.com/griuRcbLkh— Jaylen 🥶 (@JS53x) February 23, 2019
Reid Johnston is your #Pack9playerofthegame after his 4.2 IP effort. 2H, 0R, 0BB, and a career high 7 K’s.— Andrew Sanders (@AJSanders89) February 23, 2019
. @PackWrestle has won at least 84.2% of its matches in each of the last four years.— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) February 23, 2019
Before that streak, the school had just 3 such seasons since it started competing in 1925: https://t.co/CP9Q4yIV5t
Video of the day
Hard to find a better celebration than what happens when @packswimdive wins yet another ACC Championship! // #GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/q5gTYhT2G7— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 24, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook