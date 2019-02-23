It was another banner regular season for the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack wrestling team, which has spent the last 56 weeks in the national top 10 and should stay there after last night’s 17-16 win at No. 14 Virginia Tech. The Pack claimed its second straight ACC dual championship and its first win on the Hokies’ home floor since 2006.

The postseason begins March 9, when the Wolfpack returns to Blacksburg for the ACC Championships. Bids for the NCAA Championships, held March 21-23 in Pittsburgh, are earned at the conference tournament, and The Wolfpacker will be there every step of the way.

Some notes and nuggets upon the completion of the regular season:

• NC State technically shared the ACC dual championship with North Carolina, thanks to both having 4-1 records in league action, but the Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels in their head-to-head matchup, 20-14, on Feb. 15 in Chapel Hill (and it wasn't that close as they wrestled two backups after clinching the team score).

It marks the Pack’s first back-to-back ACC dual titles since 2001-02.

• It was a 47-day layoff for 133-pound redshirt sophomore All-American Tariq Wilson since he last competed prior to last night. The third-place finisher at last year’s NCAA Championships was hurt Jan. 6 during the match against Ohio State, and took the mat for a forfeit against Duke Jan. 25 but had not wrestled since he was forced to medically forfeit against the Buckeyes.

All he did in his return was control No. 14 Korbin Myers the entire match and win, 6-1. Wilson was ranked No. 11 nationally in the latest coaches’ panel rankings, behind an ACC foe in No. 4 Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh, who Myers beat earlier this year.

• Since stepping into the lineup for twin brother Jamal in mid-January, 141-pound fifth-year senior Jamel Morris — who had never been a full-time starter before — has gone 7-0 with four bonus-point wins, including a first-period pin of the nation’s No. 30 wrestler. Morris has not been taken down in any of those bouts while outscoring foes 63-5.

Morris went undefeated in four ACC duals and will earn the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament at a weight class that is wide open and will provide huge points for the team race. 141 is one of just two weight classes in the league (184 is the other) that had all six competitors ranked in the latest coaches panel rankings of the top 33 grapplers in the country at each weight class. The 141-pounders ranged from No. 19 nationally (UNC’s A.C. Headlee, the one foe that Morris did not face in a dual — although Morris did beat him 10-6 at the Hokie Open in November) to No. 29 (Morris checked in at No. 23).

Morris enters the postseason with a team-high 20 wins and 20-3 overall mark.

• Fifth-year senior 125-pounder Sean Fausz has been similarly dominant all year en route to a 10-1 mark. He did lose a match back in December by pin, but in the other bouts he has outscored foes 83-21 in eight matches at 125 and 23-2 in two matches at 133.

His wins this year include an 8-2 victory over former NCAA finalist Zeke Moisey and a 6-0 decision over Virginia's Louie Hayes, who beat him at the NCAA Championships last year to reach the quarterfinals.

• 157-pound redshirt sophomore and 2018 NCAA finalist Hayden Hidlay enters his second postseason with a career mark of 44-3. He is a perfect 10-0 in ACC duals at NCSU, and since suffering his second loss of the season Dec. 16 — both to top-10 opponents — he is 13-0 with nine bonus-point wins, outscoring foes 158-49 in the 12 matches he didn't end by pin.