NC State lands commitment from defensive tackle Jaylen Smith
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Earlier this week, defensive tackle Jaylen Smith from Hertford County High in Ahoskie, N.C., told The Wolfpacker that he was on the verge of committing to NC State, a tidbit shared on the message board for premium subscribers.
Smith made that commitment official when he announced Saturday afternoon while on an unofficial visit to Raleigh for a junior day that he was picking NC State over an offer from Wake Forest.
Related link: Smith returns healthy, sees recruitment surge
The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder was limited to seven games after returning from a dislocated knee that required surgery and finished with 21 tackles, including two for loss and a sack. He also had an interception he returned 10 yards and caught a pair of passes for 43 yards in his return to the playing field.
Smith is NC State's third verbal commitment. The Wolfpacker will have more from Smith later.
Excited to be an NC State commit 🐺 pic.twitter.com/griuRcbLkh— Jaylen 🥶 (@JS53x) February 23, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook