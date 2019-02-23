Earlier this week, defensive tackle Jaylen Smith from Hertford County High in Ahoskie, N.C., told The Wolfpacker that he was on the verge of committing to NC State, a tidbit shared on the message board for premium subscribers.

Smith made that commitment official when he announced Saturday afternoon while on an unofficial visit to Raleigh for a junior day that he was picking NC State over an offer from Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder was limited to seven games after returning from a dislocated knee that required surgery and finished with 21 tackles, including two for loss and a sack. He also had an interception he returned 10 yards and caught a pair of passes for 43 yards in his return to the playing field.

Smith is NC State's third verbal commitment. The Wolfpacker will have more from Smith later.