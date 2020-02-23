The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 22.
Headlnes
• The Wolfpacker — No. 8 Florida State at NC State postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State can’t keep pace in second half
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 8 Florida State 67, NC State 61
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• Associated Press — Walker, Williams lead Florida State past NC State, 67-61
• Raleigh News & Observer — No Duke encore, NC State falls to Florida State
• Raleigh News & Observer — How Dave Doeren, NC State football are preparing for spring practice after offseason of change
• Raleigh News & Observer — Foul discrepancy in loss to FSU frustrates NC State coach Kevin Keatts
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack cries foul in loss to Seminoles
• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: A long day in the Triangle ends with the top of the league secured
• Technician — Women’s swim team takes second place at ACC swim championship
• Technician — Wolfpack softball sweeps doubleheaders, smokes Saint Joseph’s 7-0
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. No. 8 Florida State
• Technician — Wolfpack falls shot of another upset against No. 8 Florida State
• Technician — Baseball sweeps doubleheader behind Patrick Bailey’s grand slam
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women notch second-place finish at ACC Championships
• GoPack.com — Softball wins fifth straight
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 sweeps doubleheader, clinches series over Tennessee Tech
• GoPack.com — Pack falls short to No. 8 Florida State, 67-61
Tweets Of The Day
February 23, 2020
Let's take a look at how well the Bracket Matrix bubble fared today:— Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames) February 23, 2020
NC State (Third-to-last in): Lost
Utah State (Second-to-last in): idle
Richmond (last in): Lost
Georgetown (First out): Lost
Purdue (Second Out): Lost
Mississippi State (Third Out): Lost
Kevin Keatts was not pleased with the free-throw discrepancy. pic.twitter.com/ypoogsj3L7— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 23, 2020
B3 | Like we said, PATTY BARRELS IS BACK!! After two singles and a hit-by-pitch loads the bases on one out, Bailey goes yard for a 𝔾ℝ𝔸ℕ𝔻 𝕊𝕃𝔸𝕄.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 22, 2020
📺https://t.co/RyqO6oQeOP#Pack9 5, TTU 1 pic.twitter.com/raqcPbiHUQ
February 23, 2020
James Brady ft. his new hardware! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ctHAFUm4RX— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) February 23, 2020
GOLD FOR HANSSON. ACC CHAMPION! 🏆— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) February 23, 2020
Again 🔥
She has SWEPT the breaststroke events each of the last two conference championships. pic.twitter.com/9kosGfebw5
Women’s 200 Backstroke in the books!— ACC Swimming&Diving (@ACCSwimDive) February 22, 2020
🥇 Emma Muzzy (1:50.79)
🥈 Katharine Berkoff (1:52.36)
🥉 Emma Seiberlich (1:53.13)
That gold medal feeling... ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B5Rf14LStK
Two games today and our pitching staff DID NOT allow an earned run 👏 pic.twitter.com/2IE5kdtwV8— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) February 23, 2020
Four matches, four pins.— Matt Foster (@MattFosterKETV) February 23, 2020
A dominant display by @PatriotsWrestle senior @isaactrumble_ en route to his 2nd state title and the Class A 285lb championship.
Next stop: NC State pic.twitter.com/atNqhF4SIJ
Video Of The Day
