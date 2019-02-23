The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 23
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling repeats as ACC dual champions
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts, NC State solely focused on Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Offered prospects visiting for junior day
• The Wolfpacker — Guard Elijah Jamison having monster sophomore season
• Raleigh News & Observer — Angry’ Devon Daniels starting to find his role for NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Leesville Road makes winning plays late in Cap-7 title game
• Winston-Salem Journal — Five things to watch in Sunday's matchup between Wake Forest and N.C. State
• Technician — Pack takes care of business in Friday tri-meet
• Technician — Pack wrestling wins ACC Dual Championship on criteria
• Technician — Wolfpack tennis falls to Tennessee 4-1
• Technician — Bailey’s bloop walks Wolfpack past Golden Flashes in 11th
• GoPack.com — Rivers, Shanklin Capture ACC Titles on Second Day at #ACCITFChampionships
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Claims Share of ACC Dual Title with 17-16 win at #14 Hokies
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Wins Five Event Titles on Third Day of ACC Championships
• GoPack.com — No. 21 #Pack9 Walks Off in Extras Against Kent State, 3-2
• GoPack.com — NC State Wins Tri-Meet Against William & Mary, Western Michigan
Tweets of the day
Last year, @astronaut turned heads at the #NFLCombine when he ran a 4.65 40-yard dash.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 23, 2019
But that success didn't come without all the prep work beforehand.
📺: #HeyRookie pic.twitter.com/ODBjic6abd
It doesn’t matter how you cut it, rather good or bad. Actions of a few IMPACT many......🗣ENOUGH SAID!!! 🎤⬇️💥 #AlphaWolf #1Pack1Goal #WolfpackFootball #HTT #Leadership pic.twitter.com/WK0AjxnaNY— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) February 23, 2019
Blessed— Nate Mccollum (@nate_mccollum) February 22, 2019
to receive an offer from
North Carolina State University #1Pack1Goal @StateCoachD @coachfedd pic.twitter.com/xvB4JYnxcZ
NC State, Charlotte, Western Carolina, High Point courtside for Greensboro Day vs Durham Academy game pic.twitter.com/pcmBzkSpKa— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) February 22, 2019
Camille Hobby, the most dominating Girls Basketball player in Northeast Florida! 21 points in the game. 17 points in the 2nd half! Going to the final 4 for the first time! Nease 65 Pensacola Washington 44 Final! pic.twitter.com/S2iHEbdrum— Duval Sports ™️ (@DuvalSports) February 23, 2019
Today, Jakia Brown-Turner was presented her @mcdaag Jersey! Check out a few highlights... #bmacladyhoops #mcdaag #bmhswomensbasketball #allamerican #bmhsproud pic.twitter.com/WMnKUCtReb— Bishop McNamara WBB (@BMacLadyHoops) February 22, 2019
We are excited to announce the hiring of our new head football coach Mr. Cullen Homolka. @NHSChargers @highschoolot @NorthwoodNut @Charger_FB1 @ChathamNCSports @PrepsNow @NCPreps pic.twitter.com/8MkOTyt3G8— Northwood Athletics (@ChargerAthletes) February 22, 2019
Video of the day
