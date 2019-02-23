Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 23

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling repeats as ACC dual champions

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts, NC State solely focused on Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Offered prospects visiting for junior day

• The Wolfpacker — Guard Elijah Jamison having monster sophomore season

• Raleigh News & Observer — Angry’ Devon Daniels starting to find his role for NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Leesville Road makes winning plays late in Cap-7 title game

• Winston-Salem Journal — Five things to watch in Sunday's matchup between Wake Forest and N.C. State

• Technician — Pack takes care of business in Friday tri-meet

• Technician — Pack wrestling wins ACC Dual Championship on criteria

• Technician — Wolfpack tennis falls to Tennessee 4-1

• Technician — Bailey’s bloop walks Wolfpack past Golden Flashes in 11th

• GoPack.com — Rivers, Shanklin Capture ACC Titles on Second Day at #ACCITFChampionships

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Claims Share of ACC Dual Title with 17-16 win at #14 Hokies

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Wins Five Event Titles on Third Day of ACC Championships

• GoPack.com — No. 21 #Pack9 Walks Off in Extras Against Kent State, 3-2

• GoPack.com — NC State Wins Tri-Meet Against William & Mary, Western Michigan


