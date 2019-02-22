Ticker
NC State Wolfpack wrestling repeats as ACC dual champions

NC State
Media Relations

The Wolfpack won its second straight ACC dual championship.

Former NC State wrestler Ryan Tice provides in-depth match-by-match thoughts on The Wolves' Den message board

BLACKSBURG, VA. – No. 10 NC State and No. 14 Virginia Tech split the 10 matches, but the Wolfpack won the dual on criteria with total individual points and came away with a 17-16 win in Blacksburg Friday night.

NC State finished with a 53-46 advantage on most individual points scored.

With the win, the Pack finishes with a 4-1 mark in the ACC and was the co-ACC Dual Champions with North Carolina. NC State won back-to-back ACC regular season titles for the first time since 2001-02.

The dual started with a top-5 battle at 184 pounds, which saw Virginia Tech's #5 Zack Zavatsky claim a 6-2 win over #3 Nick Reenan.

The Hokies added a decision at 197 pounds and major decision at heavyweight to build their lead to 10-0 after three bouts.

The Wolfpack answered the bonus point win and scored its first win of the day at 125 pounds, as #11 Sean Fausz scored an 11-0 major decision, with 4:08 of ride time. Fausz scored a first period takedown and a pair of two-point near falls to take a commanding 7-0 lead after the first.

In his first dual since Jan. 6, #7 Tariq Wilson scored a ranked win, taking out #14 Korbin Myers 6-1 at 133 pounds. Wilson collected takedowns in the first and third periods, and a ride out in the second scored the ride time point.

The Pack made it three in a row, as Jamel Morris scored a 4-0 decision at 141 pounds. Morris scored a takedown with one second left in the first period, and a reversal in the second secured the win. Morris has now outscored his foes 61-5 since becoming the starter.

#8 Justin Oliver gave the Pack its first lead of the day (13-10) as he scored a 6-3 win, thanks to a pair of first period takedowns.

The streak ran to five straight for the Pack, as #4 Hayden Hidlay scored a takedown with two seconds left for the 6-4 win.

With two bouts left, NC State held a 16-10 lead as the Hokies closed with back-to-back top-10 wrestlers.

#8 Mekhi Lewis scored an 11-5 decision at 165 pounds over Thomas Bullard to close the gap to 16-13 with one bout left.

#7 David McFadden closed the dual with a 9-8 win over Daniel Bullard to tie the dual 16-16 after the 10 matches.

But NC State won the dual on criteria for total team points, 53-46.

Up Next: The dual concludes the regular season for the Wolfpack. NC State will return to Blacksburg for the ACC Championship on March 9.

#10 NC State 17, #14 Virginia Tech 16

184: #5 Zack Zavatsky (VT) dec. #3 Nick Reenan; 6-2 – 0-3

197: #9 Tom Sleigh (VT) dec. Malik McDonald; 3-2 – 0-6

285: #20 Billy Miller (VT) major dec. Colin Lawler; 10-2 – 0-10

125: #11 Sean Fausz (NCSU) major dec. Joey Prata; 11-0 – 4-10

133: #7 Tariq Wilson (NCSU) dec. #14 Korbin Myers; 6-1 – 7-10

141: Jamel Morris (NCSU) dec. Mitch Moore; 4-0 – 10-10

149: #8 Justin Oliver (NCSU) dec. Ryan Blees; 6-3 – 13-10

157: #4 Hayden Hidlay (NCSU) dec. B.C. LaPrade; 6-4 – 16-10

165: #8 Mekhi Lewis (VT) dec. Thomas Bullard; 11-5 – 16-13

174: #7 David McFadden (VT) dec. Daniel Bullard; 9-8 – 17-16

*NC State wins on criteria, most team points (53-46)

——

{{ article.author_name }}