 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 19
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-19 07:23:40 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 19

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 19.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Elissa Cunane
Elissa Cunane and the Wolfpack knocked off Wake Forest on Thursday. (GoPack.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Hoops seniors, stretch run and Elliott Avent

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball recruits in action: Breon Pass sets another record

• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State backcourt flashed its potential in Pittsburgh win

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s win at Pittsburgh

• Raleigh News & Observer — Sorry, ACC basketball fans. Only a select few will be allowed at this year’s tournaments.

• Winston-Salem Journal — Fourth-ranked NC State women ends Wake Forest’s three-game win streak; Deacs hoping to get into NCAA Tournament

• Technician — Isaac Trumble’s journey to prominence composed of hard work, respect and barbecue

• Technician — J.T. Jarrett: Digging into the box in junior year

• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to build on latest win in road trip to Wake Forest

• Technician — Triple threat of Jones, Cunane, Brown-Turner disposes of Demon Deacons

• GoPack.com — Solid defensive outing leads No. 4 Pack past Demon Deacons

• GoPack.com — Kylee Alons defends 50 freestyle title on Day 2 of ACC Championships

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 opens 2021 season Friday versus VMI

• GoPack.com — Torres featured on 2021 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}