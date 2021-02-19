The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Hoops seniors, stretch run and Elliott Avent
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball recruits in action: Breon Pass sets another record
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State backcourt flashed its potential in Pittsburgh win
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s win at Pittsburgh
• Raleigh News & Observer — Sorry, ACC basketball fans. Only a select few will be allowed at this year’s tournaments.
• Winston-Salem Journal — Fourth-ranked NC State women ends Wake Forest’s three-game win streak; Deacs hoping to get into NCAA Tournament
• Technician — Isaac Trumble’s journey to prominence composed of hard work, respect and barbecue
• Technician — J.T. Jarrett: Digging into the box in junior year
• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to build on latest win in road trip to Wake Forest
• Technician — Triple threat of Jones, Cunane, Brown-Turner disposes of Demon Deacons
• GoPack.com — Solid defensive outing leads No. 4 Pack past Demon Deacons
• GoPack.com — Kylee Alons defends 50 freestyle title on Day 2 of ACC Championships
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 opens 2021 season Friday versus VMI
• GoPack.com — Torres featured on 2021 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
Tweets Of The Day
Bringing the W back to Raleigh!— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 19, 2021
FINAL:
🐺 66
🎩 47#GoPack pic.twitter.com/55r9uMewbO
#4 NC State (66) vs Wake Forest (47)— SportsTalkW (@SportsTalk_W) February 19, 2021
Brown-Turner: 21pts (9/14), 5rebs
Jones: 16pts (7/9), 4rebs, 2asts
Cunane: 15pts, 10rebs, 3asts, 2blks
Raca: 18pts, 6rebs
Summiel: 9pts, 6rebs
Morra: 6pts, 7rebs#ncaaW #ncaaWBB
Highest broken tackle%— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 18, 2021
1 Javonte Williams, 37.2%
2 Bam Knight, 30.7%
3 Tank Bigsby, 30.2%
Knight was only player with 10 TDs, 700 rush yad, 100 rec yd & 300 return yd last year.
Strong case that NC State enters 2021 with the best back in the ACC.
REPEAT 🏆@kylee_alons defends her 50 freestyle title with the 21.78 W!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/1UoUVP4gTb— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) February 19, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: NC State commit Breon Pass Goes For 48 PTS in OT + Breaks All-Time School/County Record! #PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) February 18, 2021
Watch: https://t.co/g9oCJ1ESnC pic.twitter.com/MaeW4pyl6T
Someone please correct me if I’m wrong but there hasn’t been a 2 sport star as dominant in the state as @PassBreon has been since Julius Peppers.— Rod Bridgers (@rod_bridgers) February 17, 2021
Legendary.
Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris earn promotions to vice president among @AZCardinals front-office moves:https://t.co/rzMd7jBtGw— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) February 16, 2021
Introducing: 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐒.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 18, 2021
A look inside the NC State student-athlete experience. Hosted by @BigGrant73_ and @melissa_evans1. Stay tuned for the first episode, which drops next week! pic.twitter.com/M1I2CMeMFn
🚨NC State football is hiring!🚨— Jill Kirson (@jkirsy) February 18, 2021
- Director of Creative Media for Footballhttps://t.co/V3JnXaDSeA
- Assistant Director for Creative Mediahttps://t.co/oiPDgPSIq2
Come join the Pack!🐺 | #SMSports pic.twitter.com/RhBdLWvgFz
Did you know that it’s almost Mr. and Mrs. Wuf’s 40th wedding anniversary? The Wufs have a long and storied past at NC State. Read on to find out more about it.https://t.co/7CYqbRGJzZ— Technician (@NCSUTechnician) February 18, 2021
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook