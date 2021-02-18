NC State basketball signees guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High started their seasons in January, after forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., began in December. Here is an update on how the three are doing on the hardwood.

Breon Pass set a new school record for points scored. (Rivals.com)

Pass has two big scoring games, back-to-back 40-point affairs, to lead Reidsville (9-1) to back-to-back wins over Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High. In the first, a 61-56 triumph last Friday on the road, Pass made 18 of 28 shots from the field, including 1 of 3 threes, and 3 of 4 free throws for 40 points. He added 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. In the latter, a 90-83 win at home Tuesday evening, Pass made 13 of 19 shots, including 2 of 5 threes, and connected on 16 of 19 free throws for a season-high 44 points. He also had 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. The only negative was seven turnovers, the first time he's had more than two in a game this year. Overall, Pass, who has enjoyed a double-double in all 10 games he has played, is averaging 35.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He is shooting 74.3 percent from the field, including 51.4 percent on threes, and 89.7 percent at the free throw line. Pass has a 3.4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Congrats to Breon Pass for breaking Reidsville’s ALL-TIME Leading Scorer record tonight! Breon also broke the Rockingham County scoring record! @PassBreon pic.twitter.com/wDEVoQhsNg — Reidsville Basketball (@ReidsvilleBB) February 17, 2021

Santa Fe was back in action for a a pair of games, both wins. Ross had 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 48-45 home win over Starke (Fla.) Bradford High. He made just 2 of 7 shots from the field but was strong at the line, going 11 of 12. In a 41-40 win over Eastside High from , Ross had 21 points (7-of-13 shooting overall, 2 of 3 on threes and 5 of 7 at the line) while adding 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. In 13 games, Ross is averaging 19.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He is shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 66.3 percent from the free throw line. Santa Fe is 9-4 in those contests.

Smith scored just three points in his most recent outing, an 86-66 win at Wilson (N.C.) Beddingfield High on Tuesday evening. That dropped Smith's season scoring average to 25.3 points per game for 9-0 Farmville Central. Smith is among those who received nominations to the McDonald's All-American Game.