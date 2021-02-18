NC State came up with a much-needed 74-73 road win over Pittsburgh Wednesday night.

The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Wolfpack amidst a season that was on its way to spiraling out of control down the stretch.

While it’s too late for the Pack to make a push for an NCAA Tournament bid short of a magical run in Greensboro three weeks from now, the result was a positive sign of what the future could hold.

With Big Dance aspirations realistically out of reach, the focus for the remainder of the regular season has shifted to how well NC State’s freshmen can develop the rest of the way, particularly its young guards.

Wednesday was a step in the right direction, and it provided a preview of just how good the Wolfpack’s backcourt could be in the years to come.