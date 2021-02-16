The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Hoops talk podcast: NC State basketball post-Devon Daniels observations
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: NC State bounces back against Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts provides Braxton Beverly update, previews Pitt game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2021 preview: Relief pitching
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s basketball team projected as No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament
• Raleigh News & Observer — Jeff Capel says NC State is a ‘desperate team.’ Does Kevin Keatts agree?
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball must stop Champagnie, limit turnovers against Pittsburgh
• Technician — Softball to start season with matchups against Boston College and Louisville
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s soccer to continue to play this spring after disappoint fall season
Tweets Of The Day
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts says Braxton Beverly's most-recent injury is not believed to be his back but "more of a hip deal now."— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 15, 2021
Keatts continued that he may have to choose between getting Beverly in games or practice moving forward, may not be able to get both.
The Top 16 Reveal ✨— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) February 16, 2021
Here’s your glimpse into what the Top 16 would look like if the tournament started today!#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/Op1xtMAWlM
Why were Baylor and NC State seeded lower than expected?— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 16, 2021
How did COVID-19 pauses impact seeds, especially teams like Michigan and South Florida?
How was the NET applied?
Charlie Creme breaks down tonight's reveal of the NCAA's top-16 seeds.https://t.co/dNdE9q1CbN
Uconn takes over the top spot in the latest women's basketball @AP_Top25— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) February 15, 2021
1️⃣ @UConnWBB
2️⃣ @GamecockWBB
3️⃣ @UofLWBB
4️⃣ @PackWomensBball
5️⃣ @AggieWBB
➡️ https://t.co/s6BRbj0Jrr#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/PD8EnE33ph
What was @CoachKeattsNCSU like when he was at Hargrave?@Zo_Brown told @ScottWood15 on this week's episode of One Man Wolfpack.— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 15, 2021
Get more exclusive content on the Field of 68 Youtube Channel: https://t.co/rY5DPZ0YQz pic.twitter.com/wT5kvYp8bh
Flipping into G A M E W E E K. pic.twitter.com/sOjwl2Bcbj— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 15, 2021
It was our privilege to honor our Seniors Friday night. #ThankYouSeniors@JohnDev98676171 @Aj_Leitten @Thomas_bullard7 @Dbull174 @Iamtariqwilson pic.twitter.com/8j6hNnVZtU— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 15, 2021
Feb. 15, 1957- #OnThisDay in history in the NCSHOF, Ted Brown was born in High Point. A standout at High Point Andrews in high school, Brown rushed for 4,602 yards and 51 TDs during his grid career at N.C. State and then played 8 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.#NFL #legend pic.twitter.com/OHOOE97NQS— North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame (@NCSHOF) February 15, 2021
One last day w/o the leadership of show captain @joeovies, Mike Glennon will be in his stead.— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) February 16, 2021
Send me your "Hey, Mike Dot G/Joe Dot G" questions
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook