{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 07:44:55 -0600') }}

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 16.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball coach Wes Moore
NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore learned his team would be a two seed if the tournament started today. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Hoops talk podcast: NC State basketball post-Devon Daniels observations

• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: NC State bounces back against Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts provides Braxton Beverly update, previews Pitt game

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2021 preview: Relief pitching

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s basketball team projected as No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

• Raleigh News & Observer — Jeff Capel says NC State is a ‘desperate team.’ Does Kevin Keatts agree?

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball must stop Champagnie, limit turnovers against Pittsburgh

• Technician — Softball to start season with matchups against Boston College and Louisville

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s soccer to continue to play this spring after disappoint fall season

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer hosts Campbell Tuesday night

Video Of The Day

