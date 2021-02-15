No. 4 NC State defeated Clemson 86-65 Thursday afternoon in Reynolds Coliseum to advance to 13-2 overall and 8-2 in conference play. The Wolfpack had previously lost to North Carolina 76-69 entering the contest but was able to get back into the win column with four scheduled games remaining in the regular season. Senior forward Kayla Jones led the Pack with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including a 3-of-4 mark on three-point attempts. She also tied for a team-high seven assists and added five rebounds, one block and one steal in the victory.

NC State junior center Elissa Cunane was named to the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's Midseason Team Tuesday. (Courtesy of NC State Athletics)

Sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner and junior center Elissa Cunane also scored in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Cunane reeled in a team-high eight rebounds. Sophomore center Camille Hobby added an efficient 18 minutes off of the bench. The 6-1 reserve scored 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbed three rebounds along with one steal. The Pack outscored the Tigers 28-9 in the first quarter and led Clemson 68-45 entering the fourth. All 13 of NC State's scholarship players appeared in the lopsided win.

What's next for the Pack?

NC State's scheduled home contest against Notre Dame on Monday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing protocols within the Notre Dame program. The game was set to be the Pack's 16th annual Play4Kay Game, which benefits the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in honor of legendary head coach Kay Yow. The contest was planned to be televised on ESPN2. A new date for the game has yet to be announced. The Wolfpack's next game is now at Wake Forest on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. on RSN. The contest with the Demon Deacons was originally planned to take place in January but was postponed and later rescheduled to its new date during the Pack's three-week COVID-related pause last month. After that, NC State is scheduled to host North Carolina at home on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN2. The second meeting the Tar Heels will now be counted as the Pack's Play4Kay Game.

Weekly NET report

These are the sorted rankings used by the NCAA Tournament committee (with sorted being the key word). What is most important is the quadrant rankings below them. This is the most recent standing of where the Pack compares to the opponents on its schedule: *Through games as of Feb. 14, 2021 3. South Carolina — W (road) 5. Louisville – W (road) 10. NC State 25. Georgia Tech – W (road) 27. Virginia Tech – W (home), L (road) 37. North Carolina – TBD (home), L (road) 42. Syracuse – TBD (road) 47. Wake Forest – W (home), TBD (road) 48. Florida State – TBD (road) 52. Notre Dame – TBD (home) 59. Duke – Canceled (home and road) 60. Clemson – W (home) 71. Boston College – W (home), W (road) 79. Miami – W (home) 120. Pittsburgh – TBD (home) 166. Elon – W (home) 231. Virginia – Canceled (home and road) 242. North Florida – W (home) 272. NC Central – W (home) 331. Coastal Carolina – W (home) ***Note: there are 353 teams in the NET. Broken down by the quadrants the NCAA committee uses (quadrant four wins are disregarded by NCAA committee): Quadrant 1 (Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Road 1-75): 5-2 with 3 remaining Quadrant 2 (Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135): 3-0 with 2 remaining Quadrant 3 (Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240): 1-0 with 1 remaining Quadrant 4 (Home 161+, Neutral 201+, Road 241+): 4-0 with 0 remaining

Tweets of the week

Only the best for our Pack 🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/95KfeD6kwQ — #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 14, 2021

As we continue to navigate these crazy times, we remain thankful for joyful moments like this.



Miss having the whole 2019-20 crew here to celebrate and look forward to the day we can safely be reunited!#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/39Vp6ddfVQ — #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 14, 2021

The good news? We already have a new Play4Kay date ready for #WPN!



Our celebration will now be on Feb. 21 when we host UNC. You can still purchase your ticket to be a part of our Virtual Sellout here: https://t.co/5izvAkUTue pic.twitter.com/5aYSbTeZsr — #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 12, 2021

[Play4Kay Virtual Auction Update]



The auction deadline has been extended by 1 week and will now end Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.



Happy bidding for the @KayYowFund!



🖥 | https://t.co/Lvo0w8RgXQ pic.twitter.com/aaXzABpC73 — Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) February 15, 2021

Highlights of the week