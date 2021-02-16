Host Justin H. Williams is joined by basketball analyst Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com and SportsChannel8 for The Wolfpacker Hoops Talk podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-What NC State lost when fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late January.

-Strengths and weaknesses of the Wolfpack's reliance on the frontcourt after losing Daniels.

-Evaluating freshman guards Shakeel Moore, Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron in ACC play?

-What watch for the remainder of the regular season.

-And much more!

