The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 15

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — NC State offensive guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson enters transfer portal

• The Wolfpacker — Match-by-match analysis: No. 7 Virginia Tech at No. 3 NC State wrestling

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Poor shooting leads to second loss of season for Wolfpack women

• Raleigh News & Observer — Veteran offensive lineman latest to leave NC State football program

• Raleigh News & Observer — Five things to know about NC State baseball

• GoPack.com — Trombley Pin Leads #3 @PackWrestle to 21-18 Win over #7 Virginia Tech

• GoPack.com — SOLD OUT: #4 NC State Hosts Georgia Tech Sunday Afternoon

• GoPack.com — Avent Picks Up 1,100th Career Win On Opening Day

• GoPack.com — Pack Closes Three-Game Road Stretch with Sunday Game at BC

• GoPack.com — Morris Hits Walk-Off Home Run in Home Opener

• Technician — Trombley’s late pin powers Wolfpack wrestling to third-straight top-ten win

• Technician — Logan Morris’ heroics power Wolfpack softball to comeback win over Ohio State

• Technician — NC State baseball wins opener behind Nick Swiney’s 11-strikeout start

• Technician — Elissa Cunane named finalist for Lisa Leslie award


