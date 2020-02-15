The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 15
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offensive guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson enters transfer portal
• The Wolfpacker — Match-by-match analysis: No. 7 Virginia Tech at No. 3 NC State wrestling
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Poor shooting leads to second loss of season for Wolfpack women
• Raleigh News & Observer — Veteran offensive lineman latest to leave NC State football program
• Raleigh News & Observer — Five things to know about NC State baseball
• GoPack.com — Trombley Pin Leads #3 @PackWrestle to 21-18 Win over #7 Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — SOLD OUT: #4 NC State Hosts Georgia Tech Sunday Afternoon
• GoPack.com — Avent Picks Up 1,100th Career Win On Opening Day
• GoPack.com — Pack Closes Three-Game Road Stretch with Sunday Game at BC
• GoPack.com — Morris Hits Walk-Off Home Run in Home Opener
• Technician — Trombley’s late pin powers Wolfpack wrestling to third-straight top-ten win
• Technician — Logan Morris’ heroics power Wolfpack softball to comeback win over Ohio State
• Technician — NC State baseball wins opener behind Nick Swiney’s 11-strikeout start
• Technician — Elissa Cunane named finalist for Lisa Leslie award
Tweets of the day
Happy Birthday to Ted Brown! The NC State #Wolfpack star and Minnesota Vikings RB was born #OnThisDay in 1957 in High Point, NC.https://t.co/fgen0YpiL9 pic.twitter.com/WLTxXYl5Al— North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame (@NCSHOF) February 15, 2020
#Pack9 #NCSTATE BASEBALL vs #JMU. ⚾️ First pitch today at 2pm. Stop by PREGAME and/or POSTGAME to warm up and fill your belly. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/MgROgWb3VA— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) February 15, 2020
Pack signee Cam Hayes listed https://t.co/SRZKHjicwX— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 14, 2020
Wolfpack commit https://t.co/xYyT8B2Oan— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 15, 2020