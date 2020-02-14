News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 14:15:15 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
Editors

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• An analysis of Joshua Fedd-Jackson's decision to transfer.

• Who are some of the class of 2021 football recruits NC State is targeting on defense?

• An perspective on the latest offer in basketball recruiting.

And more!

Three-star athlete Jabril McNeill plays linebacker and tight end for Sanderson High in Raleigh.
Three-star athlete Jabril McNeill from Sanderson High in Raleigh is a name to watch on NC State's recruiting board. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

All material in the War Room is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpacker's permission.

Enter The War Room

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}