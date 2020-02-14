Rising senior Joshua Fedd-Jackson started all 13 games last season at right guard, joining rising junior Grant Gibson as the only offensive linemen to start every contest in 2019. A source with access to the transfer portal confirmed to The Wolfpacker Wommack's report that Fedd-Jackson put his name in it Friday afternoon. He still has a redshirt year available to him.

One of NC State football's top performers on the offensive line has entered his name in the transfer portal, per Rivals.com's Woody Wommack .

Fedd-Jackson was one of NC State's top performers on offense last season, per PFF. The service gave him an overall grade of 78.0 last season. He was an especially strong run blocker, according to PFF, with a grade of 80.3. He was named first-team All-ACC by the organization.



Fedd-Jackson signed with NC State in the 2017 class, when he was rated the No. 30 offensive guard in the country and the No. 16 prospect in the state of New Jersey by Rivals.com. He started 24 games in his three seasons for the Wolfpack.

The Pack returns starting left guard Joe Sculthorpe, a rising fifth-year senior, and Gibson along the interior of its offensive line. It is also high on freshman Dylan McMahon, who redshirted last season because he did not exceed four games played. McMahon started the contest against Clemson at left guard due to a one-game suspension for Sculthorpe.

Rising redshirt junior Bryson Speas, who started six games at right tackle in 2019, could also be a candidate to move inside and compete for Fedd-Jackson's spot.