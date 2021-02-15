 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 15
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 07:43:02 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 15.



NC State Wolfpack football defensive tackle Alim McNeill
Former NC State nose tackle Alim McNeill is meeting with NFL teams. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2021 preview: Starting pitching

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s fantasy NC State 2022 football recruiting class: Defense

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs. Duke

• Technician — Dual commentary: Braxton Beverly vs. freshmen guards

• Technician — Commentary: Let’s play ball … In nicer weather

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}