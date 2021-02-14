Life in a fantasy world can be fun, so let’s take a trip to one for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.

What would the fantasy 2022 class look like? The Wolfpacker has made its first version.

For our class, we used a 15-player group, picking up eight recruits on offense and seven on defense. We do use a small dose of reality by choosing guys with whom the Wolfpack has at least a small shot at landing, although some of those odds are much longer than others.

On Thursday, we did the offense. Today it's the defense.

For this side of the ball, we broke it down as follows:

• Three defensive linemen

• One linebacker

• Three defensive backs