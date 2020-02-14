The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 14
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Poor shooting leads to second loss of season for Wolfpack women
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Carter Whitt turns up aggression
• The Wolfpacker — Always-intense Virginia Tech match looms for NC State wrestling
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s top football recruiting needs on offense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s defensive line in 2019
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘We dug a hole.’ Louisville catches fire, ends NC State’s 8-game winning streak
• Burlington Times-News — ACC baseball preview: High hopes for in-state teams
• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Louisville denies Wolfpack; Duke stays on roll
• Technician — Wolfpack falls flat in top-10 showdown with Louisville
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Louisville
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 opens 2020 season with James Madison in nonconference series
• GoPack.com — Spring practice nears for NC State football
• GoPack.com — Softball hosts Big Ten/ACC Softball Challenge, opens home slate
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack hosts North Carolina, New Hampshire in tri-meet
BASEBALL IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/GDQRKybvvr— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 14, 2020
4-star QB Aaron McLaughlin @11_apm recently backed off his pledge to Auburn and is now ready to hit the road for visits.— Rivals (@Rivals) February 13, 2020
He talked about it at @RivalsCamp Miami and went in-depth with @ChadSimmons_ here:https://t.co/uXq3efvF7I pic.twitter.com/POEKzvFMX2
Final score:— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) February 14, 2020
The Heritage School - 50
Dominion Christian - 27
Ebenezer Dowuona - 18pts 12reb 5blks
Maclean Hoekwater - 11pts 8reb
Connor Thompson - 10pts 3ast https://t.co/FG7R9b4omG
Big-time pick up for @PackWrestle — the fourth top-100 commit in the 2021 class, second of the month. https://t.co/LiqzrEwl45— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 14, 2020
Popolizio and the Pack - how a coaching change and the creation of #PackMentality took @PackWrestle to new heights and gave Raleigh wrestling fever - by @beck_diggity (photo credit: @Tony_Rotundo) https://t.co/bNuzPRDcBq pic.twitter.com/5LtKCNA3Yy— Home Mat Advantage (@HMAWrestling) February 14, 2020
Coaching staff = COMPLETE.— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) February 13, 2020
Two incredibly talented and experienced coaches, we could not be more excited about joining @CoachSlabe's staff!
🔗 https://t.co/zCnQZ8wwpz pic.twitter.com/r9HuUQVXXc
Got to visit w/ two of the best ambassadors & great guys in @PackAthletics at the wbb gm in Reynolds!@CoachKeattsNCSU @PackMensBball @DWhittNCstate pic.twitter.com/TGfNGp1QoT— Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) February 14, 2020
Always fighting, never alone. Thank you, #WPN. Your support means the world.— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 14, 2020
Back home on Sunday against Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/ATnmJWoxha
With the loss, @PackWomensBball is tied for first place in the ACC with Louisville, but with the Cardinals holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, NC State will need Louisville to lose again if it wants to be the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. https://t.co/qDfkVaibbV— Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 14, 2020
Sam Hoover Crushes NC State Record with 43.1 100 Free at NCHSAA 3A States https://t.co/qoIJB6kb1U— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) February 14, 2020
As you prepare for the big day tomorrow, may we present:— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 13, 2020
❤️𝓐 𝓥𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓮'𝓼 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓭𝓮 ❤️
by @H_Josh93 (w/ a little help from Beethoven) pic.twitter.com/cYkJfgOJfV
