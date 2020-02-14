News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 14

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Feb. 14.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Poor shooting leads to second loss of season for Wolfpack women

• The Wolfpacker — Video: Carter Whitt turns up aggression

• The Wolfpacker — Always-intense Virginia Tech match looms for NC State wrestling

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s top football recruiting needs on offense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State’s defensive line in 2019

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘We dug a hole.’ Louisville catches fire, ends NC State’s 8-game winning streak

• Burlington Times-News — ACC baseball preview: High hopes for in-state teams

• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Louisville denies Wolfpack; Duke stays on roll

• Technician — Wolfpack falls flat in top-10 showdown with Louisville

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Louisville

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 opens 2020 season with James Madison in nonconference series

• GoPack.com — Spring practice nears for NC State football

• GoPack.com — Softball hosts Big Ten/ACC Softball Challenge, opens home slate

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack hosts North Carolina, New Hampshire in tri-meet

• GoPack.com — #4 NC State falls to #9 Louisville

