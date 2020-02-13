The newly established dead period in February for recruiting has allowed the new-look NC State football staff some time to get to know its team ahead of the start of spring practices Feb. 27.

And in the process, the coaches probably now have a better idea of what it needs to look for on the recruiting trail once the action starts back up in the 2021 class. Here are the top three needs, in The Wolfpacker’s eyes, for the offensive side of the ball (not in order).