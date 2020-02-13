Raleigh Leesville Road junior point guard Carter Whitt has always been a magician with the basketball, but is starting to become an all-around force.

Whitt has been ranked between No. 44 and his current spot of No. 64 this fall by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. However, that could be a moot point if he ends up moving into the class of 2020 this spring.

NC State, Ohio State, Nebraska, Boston College, Indiana, Wake Forest, Maryland and Clemson are some of the colleges going after Whitt. NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts watched the Raleigh Millbrook at Leesville Road game Jan. 31.

Whitt filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and he recorded three turnovers in the 72-68 overtime victory. He went 7 of 21 from the field, 1 of 7 on three-pointers and 6 of 10 at the free-throw line.



Here are three things we learned from watching Whitt: