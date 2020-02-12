News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 07:43:38 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 12

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win at Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 79, Syracuse 74

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball 2020 preview: Lineup

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking NC State sports with Andrew Sanders

• Associated Press — NC State rallies for big road win at Syracuse, 79-74

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State picks up big road win at Syracuse

• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA pushes back at NC State, Mark Gottfried in its response

• Burlington Times-News – Area college notes: Ex-Elon coach to bring NC A&T softball team to campus; NC State hires volleyball coach

• Syracuse.com — Without Elijah Hughes, Syracuse falters in final minutes of 79-74 loss to NC State

• Syracuse.com — Syracuse was supposed to be a 3-point shooting team; suddenly the Orange can’t make 3s

• Syracuse.com — ‘So much potential. So frustrating’: Fans, media react to Syracuse basketball’s loss to NC State

• Syracuse.com — Joe Girard, Quincy Guerrier almost single-handedly keep Syracuse in game

• Technician — Wolfpack picks up crucial road win over Syracuse

• Technician — Nick Swiney: Passion for pitching

• Technician — Deep pitching staff sets base for talented baseball team

• Technician — NC State softball looks ahead to ACC/Big Ten Challenge

• Technician — Monika Hartl has career-high finish for Wolfpack in Puerto Rico

• Technician — No. 3 Wolfpack wrestling hosts No. 7 Hokies for ACC regular season title

• GoPack.com — Pack closes strong to win at Syracuse

• GoPack.com — Kent Klyman featured on NCBWA Stopper of the Year preseason watch list

• GoPack.com — Negrete earns second consecutive EAGL Rookie of the Week

• GoPack.com — Tariq Wilson named ACC Wrestler of the Week

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}