The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win at Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 79, Syracuse 74
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball 2020 preview: Lineup
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking NC State sports with Andrew Sanders
• Associated Press — NC State rallies for big road win at Syracuse, 79-74
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State picks up big road win at Syracuse
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA pushes back at NC State, Mark Gottfried in its response
• Burlington Times-News – Area college notes: Ex-Elon coach to bring NC A&T softball team to campus; NC State hires volleyball coach
• Syracuse.com — Without Elijah Hughes, Syracuse falters in final minutes of 79-74 loss to NC State
• Syracuse.com — Syracuse was supposed to be a 3-point shooting team; suddenly the Orange can’t make 3s
• Syracuse.com — ‘So much potential. So frustrating’: Fans, media react to Syracuse basketball’s loss to NC State
• Syracuse.com — Joe Girard, Quincy Guerrier almost single-handedly keep Syracuse in game
• Technician — Wolfpack picks up crucial road win over Syracuse
• Technician — Nick Swiney: Passion for pitching
• Technician — Deep pitching staff sets base for talented baseball team
• Technician — NC State softball looks ahead to ACC/Big Ten Challenge
• Technician — Monika Hartl has career-high finish for Wolfpack in Puerto Rico
• Technician — No. 3 Wolfpack wrestling hosts No. 7 Hokies for ACC regular season title
• GoPack.com — Pack closes strong to win at Syracuse
• GoPack.com — Kent Klyman featured on NCBWA Stopper of the Year preseason watch list
• GoPack.com — Negrete earns second consecutive EAGL Rookie of the Week
Tweets Of The Day
Huge road win for @PackMensBball tonight. Hit big shots down the stretch in a game they needed to win. 🐺 🏀— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) February 12, 2020
N.C. State with a huge road win at Syracuse. The biggest difference for the @PackMensBball? They made double figures 3’s-(11) shooting 44% (11-25). The fourth spot is wide open in the ACC. @theACC— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) February 12, 2020
Next up: Ice Cream.🍦 pic.twitter.com/YIVawDp1Wo— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 12, 2020
My "sources" tell me NC State stopped at Insomnia cookies for ice cream.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) February 12, 2020
In @PackMensBball last two road wins, they have clamped down defensively in crunch time.— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) February 12, 2020
at Miami - held Hurricanes to just 1 FG over final 7:14
at Syracuse - held Orange to just 1 FG over final 6:16
If you look up 𝒅𝒊𝒎𝒆 in the dictionary, you should find this @kells_2017 pass 💰#GoPack #MustSeeACC | @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/KcKM6ChAso— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 12, 2020
Updated ACC ...— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) February 12, 2020
1. UL 12-1
2. Duke 11-2
3. FSU 10-3
4. UVa 8-5
5. NCSU 7-6 (HTH)
6. Cuse 7-6
7. Pitt 6-7 (best W: FSU)
8. BC 6-7 (best W: UVa)
9. ND 6-7 (best W: Cuse)
10. GT 5-8 (1-0 minigroup)
11. VT 5-8 (1-1)
12. Clemson 5-8 (0-1)
13. WF 4-10
14. UNC 3-10 (HTH)
15. Miami 3-10
NC State women's basketball a one-seed in the latest mock bracket from ESPN: https://t.co/QqikhtjruX— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 11, 2020
NC State has 109 class of 2021 offers out:https://t.co/yvJVzrpKK5— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 11, 2020
The official unveiling by the man himself. First 300 fans inside Reynolds Coliseum this Friday night will be receiving this Nick Gwiazdowski bobblehead! pic.twitter.com/TmKpeyIVPg— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 11, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
