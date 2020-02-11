NC State baseball will be opening its season Friday hoping to quickly find the answers to its every day lineup. It must replace its top two hitters from last season — shortstop Will Wilson (a first round draft choice of the Los Angeles Angels) and first baseman Evan Edwards (fourth round by the Miami Marlins), but it still has the potential to field a potent lineup. One thing that is not in question is catcher. Junior Patrick Bailey, who batted .288 a year ago with 10 homers, is a sure bet to be in the middle of the order as one of college baseball’s premier players at the position. He has been a consensus preseason All-American. “We’ve had a lot of good catchers at NC State, and he’s as good as any we’ve ever had,” head coach Elliott Avent noted. But how will the infield and outfield play out? Here is a look at some of the options.

Junior catcher Patrick Bailey is a preseason consensus All-American. (Larry Blankenship/The Wolfpacker)

Outfield

Redshirt junior Jonny Butler was a capable leftfielder and leadoff hitter a season ago. He did not sport a high batting percentage at .267, but he also drew 42 walks and had an on-base percentage of .378. One option for Butler is to move to centerfield in 2020. Last year’s regular centerfielder was sophomore Tyler McDonough, NC State’s breakout performer. He hit .320 as a rookie and led the Pack with 10 stolen bases and 80 hits. McDonough though could also play second base, and him playing there would beef up the lineup. “When you read the NC State scouting report this year, it will be, ‘Don’t let Pat Bailey and Tyler McDonough beat you,’" Avent noted. "We’ll have to have some guys step up around them.” Junior Devonte Brown had a solid year at the plate in 2019 while starting 13 games, most in right field. He hit 14 for 49 with a double and a triple. Over the summer, Brown tied the Sunbelt Baseball League’s record for homers with eight. Brown, like McDonough, could also play in the infield. Senior Lawson McArthur provided an early season splash with a pinch hit grand slam and could be a contender for more time in 2020. Speedy junior Terrell Tatum (6-for-6 on stolen bases) is another candidate. Sophomore Marek Chlup, a physically imposing outfielder, will hope that after taking a year to adjust to a higher level of baseball after playing in the Czech Republic, will lead to better results following struggles as a rookie. When healthy, sophomore Luca Tresh is a potent bat as well. Tresh hit six homers in 67 at bats during his rookie season, and if Butler moves to center and McDonough to the infield, then Tresh could be a candidate in left. Tresh could also be a designated hitter candidate. Junior Aaron Murr is another versatile performer. He hit .440 in two seasons at Des Moines Area College before arriving at NC State and could play first base or outfield. Another newcomer is highly touted freshman Noah Soles, who enrolled at NC State despite being drafted in the 19th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Infield