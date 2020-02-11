If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.

• The NCSU women's basketball team has a big home game Thursday against Louisville.

• The Wolfpack kick-start their baseball season Friday.

• What was the scene like for NC State wrestling against UNC at Reynolds Coliseum last week?

The trio discussed the importance of Tuesday's night game for NC State at Syracuse.

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com talk a variety of NC State sports with announcer Andrew Sanders .

