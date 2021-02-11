The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Feb. 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — A history of Wolfpack football in the Super Bowl
• The Wolfpacker — Column: How NC State keeps shooting itself in the foot
• The Wolfpacker — Russell Wilson earned NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs. Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball recruits in action: Breon Pass reaches 2,000 points
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s loss to Syracuse
• Raleigh News & Observer — Everyone loves the ACC Tournament. But playing it this year doesn’t make sense.
• Technician — Brigette Nordberg leading the charge as Pack softball enters new era
• Technician — Jade Parchment improving rapidly, leading NC State volleyball through adversity
• Technician — Softball opens season with weekend series against Longwood
• Technician — Pack wrestling looks to get back on track versus Duke
• Technician — No. 12 women’s tennis looks toward February to continue winning streak
• GoPack.com — No. 4 NC State returns home for Thursday afternoon matchup against Clemson
• GoPack.com — Hall-Robinson’s brace lifts Pack to 2-1 OT win over Seahawks
• GoPack.com — Henes named ACC Track Performer of the Week
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to travel to Chapel Hill for EAGL showdown
Tweets Of The Day
On Sunday, former NC State lineman Ted Larsen became the 30th former Wolfpack player to play in a Super Bowl. @TheWolfpacker looks back at the school’s history of Super Bowl contributions: https://t.co/6jspcfTdRg— Rivals (@Rivals) February 11, 2021
Just wanna give all the glory to God. Shoutout to my family, friends, supporters & especially the city of Reidsville..Blessed to be apart of the 2000 club🙏🏽.. Let’s keep pushing BP1! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h9nf44q27S— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) February 10, 2021
NC State 2021 OOC Schedule: A decade ago vs Now— Kollege Sports Network (@Kollege_Sports) February 11, 2021
USF: 2010 (8-5), '19 (4-8), '20 (1-8)
Miss State: 2010 (9-4), '19 (6-7), '20 (4-7)
Furman: 2010 (5-6), '19 (8-5), '20 (TBD)
Louisiana Tech: 2010 (5-7), '19 (10-3), '20 (5-5)
Verdict: Weaker pic.twitter.com/OZs1usEVYL
NC State Box Cross BLOB - Scored twice on this in the 3Q to cut the UNC lead. Simple but effective - Post to guard screening action coming towards the ball makes it a tough chase, if the post helps ball side that leaves a weak side slip. Inbounder defender has to sniff this out pic.twitter.com/BxyQ6pD80T— Backyard Buckets Basketball (@jenfaybball) February 11, 2021
@CastChampions interview with NC state champion and @PackWrestle NCAA champion @mike_macch #repost @RHAYESMMA pic.twitter.com/9gh8F8SwYN— Carolinas Mat News (@CarolinasMat) February 11, 2021
Big man bomb from Gwiz.— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 10, 2021
GO. PACK. BABY. pic.twitter.com/DkAUN21ChK— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) February 11, 2021
Sitting tight at No. 12 in the nation!#GoPack https://t.co/lVheArB3nq— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 10, 2021
Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my Academic and Athletic Career at NC State University 🔴🤘🏾🐺 #ncsu #wolfpack🐺 #gopack pic.twitter.com/94eVsGO6WL— Alexander Nunley (@afnunley1) February 10, 2021
New for 2021.— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) February 10, 2021
📅 Earlier gifts, 📈 more priority points. pic.twitter.com/fwh4MxAMU7
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook