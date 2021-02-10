NC State basketball recruits in action: Breon Pass reaches 2,000 points
NC State basketball signees guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High started their seasons in January, after forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., began in December.
Here is an update on how the three are doing on the hardwood.
After a two-week break, Reidsville is back in action, returning to the court on Feb. 4 with a 64-56 win over visiting Summerfield (N.C.) Bethany Community School. Pass had 37 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 2 of 3 on three-pointers, and going a perfect 15 for 15 at the line.
Pass also added 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Reidsville crushed visiting Durham (N.C.) School of the Arts, 91-33, on Tuesday evening to improve to 6-1 on the season, a game in which Pass reached 2,000 career points by scoring 32 in the victory.
For the season going into the win over Durham School of Arts, Pass was averaging 34.8 points per game while shooting 78.7 percent from the field, 57.9 percent on threes and 92.6 percent at the line. He also is contributing 14.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks.
On Wednesday, Pass was named to the Carolinas Classic All-Star roster, but the game is not going to be played due to COVID-19.
Just wanna give all the glory to God. Shoutout to my family, friends, supporters & especially the city of Reidsville..Blessed to be apart of the 2000 club🙏🏽.. Let’s keep pushing BP1! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h9nf44q27S— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) February 10, 2021
Been coaching @PassBreon as his dads assistant for 2yrs and now his head coach for 2yrs, During that span we have 72 wins and 20 losses,3 conf. championships,1 elite 8 appearance and 2 sweet 16 appearances,He just scored his 2k point and I’ve seen everyone! Proud to be his coach! pic.twitter.com/sJW1uJI6JQ— Coach Ross (@RamsBballhoops) February 10, 2021
Congratulations to senior Breon Pass for reaching the 2,000 point milestone! Tonight he received a commemorative ball in honor of this achievement. #TTP pic.twitter.com/jb6m0oEV0l— Reidsville Basketball (@ReidsvilleBB) February 10, 2021
Santa Fe is 14-5 and currently does not have any future games scheduled.
Following his 50-point performance last week, Smith helped Farmville Central crush Kenly (N.C.) North Johnston High, 86-37, on North Johnston's home court.
Farmville Central is 8-0 on the season.
Entering the North Johnston contest, Smith was averaging 31.2 points per contest and adding .0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals.
Like Pass, Smith was selected to the Carolina Classic All-Star roster for North Carolina.
Future NC State Wolfpack duo bringing a ton of firepower#PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) February 8, 2021
- Breon Pass is averaging 34.8ppg at @ReidsvilleBB, while Terquavion Smith is posting 31.2ppg at @FCHSsportsJags. The duo should have Wolfpack fans excited for the future.
Read: https://t.co/BntCPNlwVM pic.twitter.com/nbWQEfqeup
