Here is an update on how the three are doing on the hardwood.

NC State basketball signees guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High started their seasons in January, after forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., began in December.

After a two-week break, Reidsville is back in action, returning to the court on Feb. 4 with a 64-56 win over visiting Summerfield (N.C.) Bethany Community School. Pass had 37 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 2 of 3 on three-pointers, and going a perfect 15 for 15 at the line.

Pass also added 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

Reidsville crushed visiting Durham (N.C.) School of the Arts, 91-33, on Tuesday evening to improve to 6-1 on the season, a game in which Pass reached 2,000 career points by scoring 32 in the victory.

For the season going into the win over Durham School of Arts, Pass was averaging 34.8 points per game while shooting 78.7 percent from the field, 57.9 percent on threes and 92.6 percent at the line. He also is contributing 14.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks.

On Wednesday, Pass was named to the Carolinas Classic All-Star roster, but the game is not going to be played due to COVID-19.