Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 77-68 loss to Syracuse Tuesday night.

-What this team lacks without fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels.

-Why does the Pack keep "shooting itself in the foot" in the second half?

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

