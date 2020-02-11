Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Big week ahead for @PackAthletics ... @PackMensBball w/huge matchup at Syracuse tomorrow. No. 4 @PackWomensBball hosts No. 9 LVille Thursday. @PackWrestle with its annual showdown with VT Friday at Reynolds, & same day @NCStateBaseball opens its season. #GoPack #StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/X8dISfsJji

This week's AP Top 25 is out: 1. South Carolina 2. Baylor 3. Oregon 4. NC State 5. UConn Wolfpack have their best ranking in 20 years. https://t.co/QkAUMrz4pa

NC State opens as a 5 pt underdog at Syracuse.

Current #TuesdayInGreensboro slate ... Clemson-North Carolina, Georgia Tech-Miami, Virginia Tech-Wake Forest. If NCAA denies Georgia Tech's appeal, it would be North Carolina-Wake Forest and Clemson-Miami.

Breaking: Los Angeles Chargers and QB Philip Rivers have mutually agreed that Rivers will enter free agency and not return to the team for the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/sewIwfMPeH

Respect @ScottyMcCreery . He just told us that he would rather NC State win a national title in football or basketball over himself winning a Grammy.

"Luka is one of the world's top volleyball coaches..." Big words from Jamie Davis, the USA Volleyball CEO, on our new head coach! pic.twitter.com/MWFVq3jjDd

