The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Robert Dillingham carving out reputation
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball 2019 preview: Pitching
• The Wolfpacker — Aaron McLaughlin hits reset button, is wide open
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA breaks down calls, texts between Adidas consultant and NC State basketball coaches
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State and Syracuse are both in must-win scenarios
• WRAL.com – NC State pushes back in response to NCAA allegations
• ESPN.com — In reply to NC State, NCAA lays out evidence of $40,000 payment
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s tennis goes 2-1 at ITA Indoor Championship
• Technician — Women’s basketball to host huge matchup against Louisville
• Technician — NC State athletics announces Luka Slabe as new head volleyball coach
• GoPack.com — NC State enters national top four for first time since 1999-2000
• GoPack.com — Pack heads to Syracuse for key ACC road contest on Tuesday
• GoPack.com — Luke Slabe named NC State volleyball head coach
Tweets Of The Day
Big week ahead for @PackAthletics ... @PackMensBball w/huge matchup at Syracuse tomorrow. No. 4 @PackWomensBball hosts No. 9 LVille Thursday. @PackWrestle with its annual showdown with VT Friday at Reynolds, & same day @NCStateBaseball opens its season. #GoPack #StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/X8dISfsJji— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) February 11, 2020
This week's AP Top 25 is out:— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 10, 2020
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. NC State
5. UConn
Wolfpack have their best ranking in 20 years. https://t.co/QkAUMrz4pa
NC State opens as a 5 pt underdog at Syracuse.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) February 10, 2020
Current #TuesdayInGreensboro slate ...— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) February 11, 2020
Clemson-North Carolina, Georgia Tech-Miami, Virginia Tech-Wake Forest.
If NCAA denies Georgia Tech's appeal, it would be North Carolina-Wake Forest and Clemson-Miami.
Breaking: Los Angeles Chargers and QB Philip Rivers have mutually agreed that Rivers will enter free agency and not return to the team for the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/sewIwfMPeH— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2020
Respect @ScottyMcCreery. He just told us that he would rather NC State win a national title in football or basketball over himself winning a Grammy.— SportsChannel8: Yep, that's Raleigh (@SportsChannel8) February 10, 2020
I’m wide open! https://t.co/U1J1XiZujn— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) February 10, 2020
GO PACK 🐺 https://t.co/0fOv4lgqVd— Slabe Luka (@CoachSlabe) February 10, 2020
"Luka is one of the world's top volleyball coaches..."— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) February 10, 2020
Big words from Jamie Davis, the USA Volleyball CEO, on our new head coach! pic.twitter.com/MWFVq3jjDd
🚨TOMORROW’S LINK🚨— Clutch Play Radio (@ClutchPlayRadio) February 10, 2020
11AM Eastern, @CoachPatrick_ @PackSoftball, recaps the @NFCAorg D1 Leadoff Classic and previews this weekend’s @ACCsoftball/@B1Gsoftball Challenge.
📻 https://t.co/SA2e8uGwtX#packonCPR #STATEment #GoPack #HomeRunMindset pic.twitter.com/bSmKSMpID2
Video Of The Day
