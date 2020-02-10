The Orange suffered key losses to Oklahoma State, Penn State, Iowa and Georgetown in the non-conference schedule. However, Syracuse has won six out of its last eight games to check in at 14-9 overall and 7-5 in the league.

Syracuse has seemingly made a habit out of getting on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble during the non-conference slate, only to rally back in ACC play.

East Carolina transfer Elijah Hughes has been a revelation on the wing this season in trying to help fill the void of Tyus Battle entering the NBA Draft a year early.

Hughes and sophomore wing Buddy Boeheim, who is the son of SU head coach Jim Boeheim, have combined to average 36.0 points per game. Syracuse features four players in double figures and did play nine players in the 75-73 win over Wake Forest last Saturday.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, Syracuse is ranked No. 65 in the country this season.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has Syracuse ranked No. 49, and KenPom.com has the Orange at No. 56.

Syracuse is ranked No. 92 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Syracuse is averaging 74.0 points per game, just behind NC State (74.3), and the Orange are shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent on three-pointers. All three categories are sixth in the ACC.

It’s pretty simple with Syracuse, three players are allowed to shoot three-pointers, and the rest will have to prove it to Coach Boeheim. Buddy Boeheim leads the way at 40.6 percent, Hughes is at 35.7 percent and freshman Joseph Girard III is at 33.1 percent. The latter is also 92.1 percent at the foul line and Hughes is right behind at 81 percent if the game is close.

Rebounding

The Orange rank eighth in the ACC with 35.8 rebounds per game and ninth in both rebounding margin (minus-0.7) and offensive rebounds per game (10.3).

Four different players are averaging at least five rebounds a game, with 6-10, 185-pound junior Marek Dolezaj leading the way at 7.0 boards per contest. That is a jump from 3.5 last year, and he’s one of the more improved players in the ACC. Junior center Bourama Sidibe is right behind him at 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Defense

The 2-3 zone defense has been helpful in limiting opponents to 30.4 percent on three-pointers, which is tied for fourth in the ACC, and 39.9 percent on field-goal percentage, which ranks third. The Orange rank ninth in the league in allowing 67.9 points per game.

Three different players are averaging at least a block per game, with Sidibe having a team-high 27 blocks. Five different players have at least 20 steals out of the zone defense, with Girard coming through with a team-high 28.

Depth

The one constant on the bench has been freshman forward Quincy Guerrier of Canada, who is averaging 6.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He had 13 points and 15 minutes in the win over Wake Forest, and cracked double digits for the eighth time this season.

Freshman center Jesse Edwards of the Netherlands, freshman wing Brycen Goodine and junior point guard Howard Washington round out the bench. Goodine got the game-winner against Wake Forest. The depth took a hit when sophomore guard Jalen Carey underwent thumb surgery in November.