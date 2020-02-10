So what’s the prospectus this year for the Pack on the mound? We take a look here (presuming good health for all names mentioned).

A year ago, NC State’s team ERA was 4.08 for the season, which ranked fourth in the ACC. Its 550 strikeouts also tied for fifth in the league, but on the flip side it was hit hard at times. Its 536 hits allowed and 49 homers given up both ranked fifth for most surrendered in the conference.

NC State baseball’s first pitch is Friday with James Madison coming to town on Valentine’s Day for a weekend series.

Right-hander junior Reid Johnston is 13-3 in 38 career appearances, including 24 starts, with a 3.41 earned run average over 142 1/3 innings for the Pack in his first two seasons. This summer, he made the All-Star Game in the prestigious Cape Cod League after he went 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in six starts and 24 2/3 innings against some of the best prospects in college baseball.

“Reid has played so many roles for us,” NC State head coach Elliott Avent explained. “He’s intelligent. Reid is just a guy that doesn’t seem to have a pulse. The game doesn’t bother him, no matter what the situation is.

“He is one of the best competitors we have.”

A year ago, redshirt junior Nick Swiney actually earned a spot in the rotation to start the year, but he was hit hard the three times he began a game on the mound. In those three starts, Swiney never lasted more than 2.2 innings, and all total he threw 5.2 innings and allowed seven hits, 10 runs (nine earned), six walks while striking out seven.

But that last start came March 27 against North Carolina A&T. By the end of the season, Swiney, with his lively fastball and knee-buckling curve, was probably NC State’s best pitcher.

In his final 12 games, Swiney threw 36.0 innings and surrendered a paltry 14 hits and eight runs (seven earned) for a 1.75 ERA. During that stretch, he had 59 strikeouts with 17 walks. He finished the year with a team-high 95 Ks in 56.2 innings.

“I don’t think people have any idea how good he is,” Avent said. “He is so good. … We’ve had so many guys that have put up big numbers. There was a time at the end of last year that he was throwing so well.”

If Johnston and Swiney lead the candidates for the weekend rotation, questions surround who could potentially join them. Junior lefty Canaan Silver started there last season and made eight starts on the campaign, but he had mixed success and only threw twice — both in the ACC Tournament — in the final month of the season.

Avent has a deep pool of capable arms who shined in bullpen roles/spot starts a year ago, but he also signed some talented newcomers. Freshman lefty Chris Villaman and frosh righties Matt Willadsen and Austin Pace were all highly-regarded prospects. Prep Baseball Report rated those three the No. 4, 2 and 5 players in the state’s 2019 class, respectively.

Junior college transfer Logan Bender, who started his career as a freshman All-American at Campbell, is another newcomer. Bender posted video game numbers last season for Catawba Valley Community College — 7-0 in 13 appearances, including 10 starts, with a 0.78 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched.